Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's dream to end international isolation up in smoke

by Staff reporter
47 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's dream to end Zimbabwe's over two-decade-long international isolation suffered yet another blow after the United states gave a damning assessment of his government's human rights record, political analysts say.

Mnangagwa, who took over from the late Robert Mugabe following a military coup in 2007 amid promises of a "new and unfolding democracy", made re-engagement with the West as the centre piece of his government's foreign policy.

His administration hired Western public relations firms to lobby Washington to soften its stance on Zimbabwe after the Us sanctioned the Mugabe regime for alleged human rights violations and electoral fraud.

Relations between Harare and Washington, however, have remained frosty with new Us President Joe Biden renewing targeted sanctions against Zimbabwe last month citing Mnangagwa's reluctance to reform.

A damning country report on human rights practices in 2020 by the Us department of state's Bureau of democracy, Human rights and Labour released last week singled out Zimbabwe as one of the countries where the human rights situation is deteriorating.

The report raised alleged red flag over gross human rights violations that include torture and other degrading treatment of government critics by security forces.

Blessing Vava, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition director, said prospects of re-engagement with the West were diminished by the government's reluctance to reform and continuing human rights violations.

"The re-engagement process failed at the very moment when the Mnangagwa administration embarked on an onslaught of human rights abuses, beginning with the August 1 shootings, then the January 2019 protests," Vava said.

"It thus shows that the re-engagement itself is insincere and a waste of time because the regime has absolutely no appetite to re form."

Wellington gadzikwa, a University of Zimbabwe media studies lecturer, said the Biden administration will not entertain any reengagement manoeuvres with Harare without any credible reforms.

Gadzikwa said the re-engagement process was "dead".

"It means the re-engagement as was pushed by (the late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso) SB moyo might as well have died with him and I don't think it is still viable," he said.

"It also seems Zimbabwe is no longer that keen on re-engagement, especially with the Biden administration.

"(The Biden administration) is clear on human rights unlike the Trump administration, which was more focused on business.

"Zimbabwe's re-engagement efforts will not work as proposed because the Us places emphasis on respect for human rights.

"We are still a long way to go in terms of reengagement and it must also imply how the Us influences its allies like the United Kingdom to maintain the same stance against Harare."

Lovemore madhuku, the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader, said although human rights violations were a major problem in Zimbabwe, there was no need for the Us to sanction the country.

"The findings of the United states on human rights abuses in Zimbabwe are correct and everyone wants a situation where we don't continue on that path," Madhuku said.

"The re-engagement efforts must not be affected by the human rights issues.

"There must continue to be reengagement, but the fact that there are human rights abuses must not justify the continuation of sanctions."

The NCA leader, who is part of Mnangagwa's controversial Political Actors dialogue (Polad) platform, said the only way to address the human rights issue was to push for reforms.

"Their approach to punish by imposing sanctions is not the way," Madhuku added.

"You keep pointing them out and ensuring that Zimbabweans themselves are alert.

"For example, let us convince those that continue to vote for ZanuPF not to do so and let us continue to have reforms and push for electoral reforms and political reforms so that the next elections will be better and ultimately the solution to end all this is to change the government in the future.

"You can't continue to have a government that is always accused of human rights abuses, day in day out.

"It shows that our people on the ground do not happen to understand that ultimately it lies with them, not the Americans imposing sanctions or issuing the report.

"The (Us) report will not change anything."

US secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden's administration had "placed human rights at the front and centre" of its foreign policy.

Washington was particularly concerned about the spate of abductions by suspected state security agents, who targeted MDC Alliance and civil society activists.

"(Non-governmental organisations reported security forces abducted, assaulted and tortured citizens in custody, including targeted assault on and torture of civil society activists, labour leaders, opposition members and other perceived opponents of the government," the report says.

"Human rights groups reported government agents continued to perpetrate physical and psychological torture on labour leaders and opposition members during abductions.

"Reported torture methods included sexual assault, beating victims with sticks, clubs, cables, gun butts and sjamboks (a heavy whip), falanga (beating the soles of the feet), forced consumption of human excrement and oral chemical poisoning, as well as pouring corrosive substances on exposed skin."

Last year suspected state security agents allegedly abducted MDC Alliance legislator Joana Mamombe together with fellow opposition activists Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri.

The trio were allegedly sexually abused while in captivity. After their release Mnangagwa's government charged them with faking their abduction.

Their treatment led to an international outcry with United Nations experts accusing Zimbabwe of using the cover of Covid-19 restrictions to close the democratic space.

The US also accused security forces of acting with impunity and in a partisan manner when dealing with government critics.

"Impunity was a significant problem in the security forces and the civilian authorities, who oversee them, including police, military and intelligence officers," the report added.

"To date, no one has answered for disappearances, civilian deaths, rape, abduction or torture allegations from the 1980s to as recently as November (2020).

"Security forces were firmly under the control of the ruling party and were often directed against the political opposition."
Besides the US, the European Union and the United Kingdom have an active sanctions regime against Zimbabwe.

In January, the UK introduced its own set of targeted sanctions against Zimbabwe after leaving the EU at the end of last year.

London slapped travel bans and asset freezes against State Security minister Owen Ncube, Central Intelligence Organisation chief Isaac Moyo, Zimbabwe Republic Police commissioner general Godwin Matanga and Zimbabwe's ambassador to Tanzania Anselem Sanyatwe for their roles in the 2018 and 2019 killings of protesters.

Zimbabwe maintains that the sanctions are illegal and unjustified. Since coming into power, Mnangagwa has sought the help of regional bodies such as the African Union and the Southern African Development Community to support the lobby against the sanctions.

The campaign, however, has largely been ignored by Western countries who continue to insist on reforms and respect for human rights in Zimbabwe.


Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teachers fume over pay hike

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Activist's conviction stirs controversy

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Polad member faces homicide charge

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Top Zimbabwean auditors face probe

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Name confusion haunts Radar chief executive

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Fears of ARVs shortages allayed

8 mins ago | 1 Views

'Zimbabwe hurtling towards stagflation'

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Kadewere features in unique Europe ranking

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe women get ODI and Test status

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Showdown over Egodini mall construction

14 mins ago | 41 Views

Low turnout for vaccination in Matebeleland South

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'abusive' mother-in-law

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Thieves break into shop adjacent to Central Police Station

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Clarification on Further Suspension of By-Elections

16 mins ago | 16 Views

NetOne restructures debt ahead of deal

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Tsholotsho has highest HIV prevalence rate in the country

45 mins ago | 132 Views

Bulawayo City chairman on why he voted in Highlanders elections

45 mins ago | 109 Views

Cowdray Park residents to pay for roads rehabilitation

46 mins ago | 73 Views

Guard beheaded, body burnt with tyres

46 mins ago | 107 Views

Errant cross border transporters fined US$200,000

47 mins ago | 138 Views

'Why Mhlophe lost Bosso chairmanship'

47 mins ago | 98 Views

Birth certificates nightmare for Covid-19 era babies

47 mins ago | 55 Views

Rowdy touts jailed

48 mins ago | 68 Views

PSL back in business

48 mins ago | 33 Views

Kamambo's treble World Cup dream

49 mins ago | 35 Views

Lunga still part of Warriors

50 mins ago | 33 Views

ZCTU slams businesses for double dealing

52 mins ago | 28 Views

ZUPCO driver kills minor

1 hr ago | 251 Views

5 000 schoolgirls impregnated in January, February

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Murahwa, Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Civil servants pay rise this month

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa wife's convoy not involved, says police

19 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Mnangagwa's biker killed while clearing traffic

19 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Cop flees after stealing seven cattle

19 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Chamisa's Hwende in trouble

19 hrs ago | 4550 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccinations exceed 100,000

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Cop in trouble for killing colleague in Mnangagwa wife's convoy

19 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Passport lands duo in custody

19 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Nehanda statue court battle rages on

19 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zupco conductor gang-raped, robbed

19 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Pension fund sued for US$4m

19 hrs ago | 379 Views

Harare says 'Mozambican crisis a regional question'

19 hrs ago | 580 Views

Police on high alert

19 hrs ago | 504 Views

Covid-19 hits schools again

19 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Woman murdered over 'bad influence'

19 hrs ago | 326 Views

Cops unleashed to bash Matobo villagers

19 hrs ago | 607 Views

Worry over increased poaching of painted dogs

19 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa wife's convoy in an another fatal road crash

19 hrs ago | 538 Views

Matabeleland now the most feared territory in Zimbabwe - MLO

22 hrs ago | 1253 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days