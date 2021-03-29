Latest News Editor's Choice


Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

by Staff reporter
POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case where an unidentified man is battling for his life at Mpilo Central Hospital after he suffered electric shock while attempting to vandalise a 100kVA transformer on Saturday night.

The vandalised transformer caused power outage, while the man got electrocuted and suffered extensive burns.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

"I urge the public to find good ways of making a living and avoid resorting to criminal behaviour as it has consequences," Ncube said.

Vandalism of Zesa copper cables is said to be rampant to the extent that the power utility is losing US$2 million annually to copper cables theft.

Government recently announced that it was crafting a law to ensure that all convicted copper thieves would be imprisoned for a period of not less than 30 years.

This was after Cabinet approved the Copper Control Amendment Bill which will soon be brought before Parliament.

