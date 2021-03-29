Latest News Editor's Choice


High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
THE High Court of Bulawayo has nullified the registration of a company that was fraudulently registered by a consultant.

The registration of Balwearie Holdings (Pvt) Limited was nullified after consultant Phillip Danga admitted the fraud in an affidavit.

Danga has since appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court to answer to a charge of fraud.

The consultant was working on behalf of Zane Patrick Heyns and Lorraine Elizabeth Heyns.

According to court papers, Danga, who is the director of Philjoy Secretarial Services (Pvt) Ltd, misrepresented to the Registrar of Companies that his business was appointed secretary of Balwearie Holdings (Pvt) Ltd in 1979 when, in fact, it was only formed in 2002.

The company records also revealed several inconsistences.

The matter came to light last year when Never Jofris, Zebediah Phiri and John Gwisalu were caught swindling unsuspecting people misrepresenting themselves as employees of Balwearie Holdings.

It is alleged the trio sold 60 agro-residential stands claiming that Balwearie Holdings had land in Kadoma.

The three were reported to the police and it emerged that they were using a fraudulent document which stated that they were working for Zane Patrick Heyns and Lorraine Elizabeth Heyns who were named as directors of Balwearie Holdings. This resulted in the Bulawayo High Court nullifying the registration of the company.

"The CR14 of Balwearie Holdings dated July 24 of 2008 and issued by the Registrar of Companies on January 9, 2009 is a nullity and of no legal force or effect," reads the judgment by Bulawayo judge Justice Maxwell Takuva.

Source - newsday

