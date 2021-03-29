Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

News / Local

Zanu-PF is now targeting young women in universities by capacitating them to embark on different mining and agricultural projects in a bid to lure them to vote for the ruling party in the 2023 elections.This was revealed on Thursday by the Zanu-PF Harare women's league interim provincial chairperson Betty Nhambu-Kaseke during the party's women's month commemorations in the capital.Senate President Mabel Chinomona was the guest of honour."We have a target to achieve by 2023. As women in Zanu-PF, we have embarked on massive mobilisation programmes which will accommodate every woman, especially youths in universities, business and cross-border traders," Kaseke said."We are targeting women in mining; we want them to own mines and succeed in agriculture. We are appealing to the Lands ministry to consider allocating a small portion (of land) so that it can be subdivided to urban women to use for farming purposes," Kaseke said."We want women in tourism to be afforded an opportunity to exhibit their products whenever there are tourism fairs in other countries," she said.