Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A HOUSE in Killarney suburb, Bulawayo, was on Friday gutted by fire after a five-year-old child, who was playing with matches set it ablaze.The affected family was left with nothing after all its belongings were burnt to ashes.Bulawayo East MP Ilos Nyoni (MDC Alliance) confirmed the incident, adding that he had already visited the family and made donations."It's with a heavy heart that we announce that one of our neighbours from 452 Bothwick Road,Killarney, has lost their home in a fire. There is an urgent need for a roof, windows and household items, clothing, blankets and beds. It's a family of four, including children that are five and seven years old who learn at Khumalo Primary School," Nyoni said."We visited the family and it is a total disaster as the house, furniture, clothing, food, blankets, beds, and virtually everything was burnt to ashes. We thank the Almighty that no lives were lost and there were no injuries."Bulawayo acting chief fire officer Linos Phiri said they received a fire alert on Friday at around 2pm and when they arrived at the house, it was already on fire."A six-roomed residential house's roof had collapsed, but no one was injured. We suspect that the cause of the fire was a five-year-old child playing with matches," Phiri said."We also noticed that a 9kg LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] gas cylinder, a four-plate gas stove and a fridge had been destroyed by the fire. The callers did not know the brigade contact numbers, hence the delayed response."