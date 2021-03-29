Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION Zapu has accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of blocking the opening of consular posts in Bulawayo.

This was said by Zapu deputy secretary for international relations, Future Msebele, who claimed that Zanu-PF had a deliberate policy to alienate the southern region of the country from international spotlight and to marginalise it.

Recently, the United States embassy's consular section chief Alex Ave-Lallemant, on behalf of ambassador Brian Nichols, turned down a request by Zapu for embassies to open posts in Bulawayo after Msebele had written to all embassies in Harare asking them to open new consular posts in Bulawayo in order to promote devolution.

Msebele had argued that this would ensure accessibility to consular services by people in the Matabeleland region, as well as enable them to have commercial and political engagements.

Only the US embassy responded, saying the decision needed to be made by the government of Zimbabwe.

Msebele then blamed the Zanu-PF government of making it difficult for diplomatic missions to operate in Bulawayo.

"The Zanu-PF government has made it difficult for embassies to open up consulates in other major cities. Zanu-PF is afraid to give power to the people because they are protecting their corrupt activities. They are treating the country like their private playground," he said.

"We call upon all pressure groups, interest groups and progressive non-governmental organisations to join us in our noble call. We request all embassies to engage the government and open consulates in Bulawayo. Consular services should be accessible to the majority of our people."

Msebele said they would continue to engage strategic partners like South Africa and Botswana to push for consular offices in Bulawayo.

"By refusing to implement devolution, Zanu-PF just substituted white leaders with black oppressors," he said.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo dismissed the accusations, saying the ruling party was not involved in government business.

"This is government business, where is Zanu-PF coming into this? Zanu-PF is not involved in government business, they should approach the government directly," Moyo said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

55 mins ago | 78 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

1 hr ago | 34 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

1 hr ago | 12 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 20 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Bosso gear up for upcoming season

1 hr ago | 18 Views

'The best Warriors squad ever'

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

1 hr ago | 31 Views

President John Pombe Magufuli's demise: how Africa was sold a dummy!

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

WATCH: Police set vicious dog on imbiber

11 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Corruption hits Registrar General's office Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mwonzora suffers major blow

14 hrs ago | 5044 Views

Gutu is embarrassing his handlers

14 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Mnangagwa's dream to end international isolation up in smoke

14 hrs ago | 4060 Views

Teachers fume over pay hike

14 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Activist's conviction stirs controversy

14 hrs ago | 792 Views

Polad member faces homicide charge

14 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Top Zimbabwean auditors face probe

14 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Name confusion haunts Radar chief executive

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Fears of ARVs shortages allayed

14 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Zimbabwe hurtling towards stagflation'

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Kadewere features in unique Europe ranking

14 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe women get ODI and Test status

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

Showdown over Egodini mall construction

14 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Low turnout for vaccination in Matebeleland South

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'abusive' mother-in-law

14 hrs ago | 281 Views

Thieves break into shop adjacent to Central Police Station

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Clarification on Further Suspension of By-Elections

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

NetOne restructures debt ahead of deal

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

Tsholotsho has highest HIV prevalence rate in the country

15 hrs ago | 495 Views

Bulawayo City chairman on why he voted in Highlanders elections

15 hrs ago | 445 Views

Cowdray Park residents to pay for roads rehabilitation

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

Guard beheaded, body burnt with tyres

15 hrs ago | 513 Views

Errant cross border transporters fined US$200,000

15 hrs ago | 902 Views

'Why Mhlophe lost Bosso chairmanship'

15 hrs ago | 501 Views

Birth certificates nightmare for Covid-19 era babies

15 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days