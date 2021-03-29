News / Local
Residents rap BCC over water-shedding
BULAWAYO City Council has come under fire for failing to honour its promise to totally suspend the water-shedding schedule by end of March this year.
The BCC made the promise in February following significant inflows into the city's supply dams as a result of heavy rains.
In February, Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni announced that the city's supply dams were 53% full, adding that the city fathers were mooting easing the water-shedding schedule and finally suspend rationing towards mid-March.
Last year, Bulawayo experienced one of the worst water challenges in history with some residential areas going for several months without the precious liquid.
After council failed to fulfil the promise to lift water-shedding, the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights co-ordinator Khumbulani Maphosa on Friday accused the local authority of being unreliable and reneging on its promises.
"Most suburbs are still facing water-shedding until today, maybe the end of March hasn't arrived. Why are they still talking of a 72-hour water-shedding when March has passed? #StandUp4WaterRights," Maphosa said.
On April 1, town clerk Christopher Dube gave notice to residents that council will continue implementing the 72-hour water-shedding schedule.
"Following the water supply interruptions outside the 72-hour shedding schedule that was advertised on March 24, the Tuli Reservoir levels have picked up but it remains unstable," he said.
"Repair of the water pump motor that was damaged by the power surge on March 20 is still outstanding. Meanwhile the restoration strategy for Tuli Reservoir will revert to the 72-hour shedding schedule."
Despite the promises that after the heavy rains Bulawayo residents will have better water supplies, they still experience water-shedding, sometimes for more than 72 hours.
Source - newsday