Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

by Tapiwa Gomo

ZAPU Mashonaland East party provincial chairperson Edward Chodewa has petitioned the party president Isaac Mabuka over the suspension of the party's secretary for mobilisation and organisation, Derek Katsenga, demanding his immediate reinstatement.Zapu secretary-general Strike Mkandla suspended Katsenga last week over allegations of misconduct, fanning tribalism and campaigning for some presidential candidates.But on Thursday Chodewa wrote to Mabuka challenging Katsenga's suspension."As a province we are not entertaining the trumped up charges levelled against our own son Katsenga ... As the provincial chairperson, I engaged the structures from my provinces. We are demanding immediate reinstatement of our gallant fighter, and also we demand immediate resignation of Zapu secretary-general Mkandla and Mjobisi Noko," Chodewa wrote."We can't watch our son being fought for working so hard for Zapu. We do not know the people you are trying to force us to accept since Zapu was revived in Mashonaland East by the comrade you have suspended on fake charges because he refused to accept the nomination of your WhatsApp politicians," he said.Chodewa said the whole Mashonaland East province had decided that they would rather go down with Katsenga.Mkandla said he was not at liberty to discuss Katsenga's suspension with the media as the matter was sub judice and a disciplinary process was ongoing."When it's completed we will then openly tell you about it," Mkandla said.Zapu is set to go for its elective congress this month.