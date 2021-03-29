Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

News / Local

Zanu-PF has remained mum on the redeployment of national political commissar Victor Matemadanda amid reports of tension in the Midlands province, with several senior officials trying to dissociate themselves from allegations that they worked with him to fan factionalism within the party.Matemadanda was redeployed recently and reports suggest that he will be appointed Zimbabwe's envoy to Mozambique.But some party insiders alleged that he lost the party commissariat post because he was being punished for allegedly fanning factionalism.The former Defence deputy minister was reportedly working with some senior party members from the Midlands province, including the provincial chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube, provincial youth league chairman Edmore Samambwa, and Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavima, among others known as "Gokwe Boys", to destroy the political careers of Local Government minister July Moyo and his State Security counterpart Owen Ncube and ensure that they do not get close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa."They considered themselves as super Lacoste, more important than others. They were cooking up stories to create a divide between the two and Mnangagwa," sources said last week.Last week, Matemadanda said he was yet to receive any communication on his redeployment, adding that he was still the Zanu-PF national commissar.He refused to comment on the matter yesterday, saying he was in church.Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo referred all questions to Deputy Chief Secretary in the President's Office George Charamba."On that one, please ask Charamba," Moyo said curtly.Charamba last week confirmed to NewsDay that Matemadanda would be redeployed outside the country.He described his removal from the commissariat position as a promotion rather than demotion.It has since emerged that several party bigwigs have been taking every opportunity to cleanse their names with Mnangagwa, Ncube and Moyo over their alleged dealings with Matemadanda.Others reportedly told Mnangagwa that they only worked closely with Matemadanda to mobilise for the party.In a statement yesterday, Mavima said he only worked with Matemadanda in his capacity as national political commissar and not to pursue any political agenda."Midlands is not divided and there are no factions that I am aware of, and I particularly do not belong to any of the alleged factions. I only supported the now former national political commissar Cde Matemadanda to the extent of him carrying out his duties as the commissar of the party and I, as the Minister of State for Midlands Province, and as a member of the (Zanu-PF) central committee from the Midlands province," Mavima said."Inasfar as allegations that I am working to remove Cde July Moyo and Cde Owen Mudha Ncube, that is as preposterous as one can get. Cde July Moyo is my mentor and senior who has helped me to achieve the political levels and successes I have so far. I see no reason to fight him and neither do I have any ambitions to succeed him as I am not the appointing authority."As for Cde Mudha (Owen Ncube), I consider him to be a young brother who has done well for himself politically and is actually junior to me as I am in the central committee and he is still in the province," Mavima's statement read.