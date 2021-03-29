Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF mum on Matemadanda fate

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF has remained mum on the redeployment of national political commissar Victor Matemadanda amid reports of tension in the Midlands province, with several senior officials trying to dissociate themselves from allegations that they worked with him to fan factionalism within the party.

Matemadanda was redeployed recently and reports suggest that he will be appointed Zimbabwe's envoy to Mozambique.

But some party insiders alleged that he lost the party commissariat post because he was being punished for allegedly fanning factionalism.

The former Defence deputy minister was reportedly working with some senior party members from the Midlands province, including the provincial chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube, provincial youth league chairman Edmore Samambwa, and Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavima, among others known as "Gokwe Boys", to destroy the political careers of Local Government minister July Moyo and his State Security counterpart Owen Ncube and ensure that they do not get close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"They considered themselves as super Lacoste, more important than others. They were cooking up stories to create a divide between the two and Mnangagwa," sources said last week.

Last week, Matemadanda said he was yet to receive any communication on his redeployment, adding that he was still the Zanu-PF national commissar.

He refused to comment on the matter yesterday, saying he was in church.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo referred all questions to Deputy Chief Secretary in the President's Office George Charamba.

"On that one, please ask Charamba," Moyo said curtly.

Charamba last week confirmed to NewsDay that Matemadanda would be redeployed outside the country.

He described his removal from the commissariat position as a promotion rather than demotion.

It has since emerged that several party bigwigs have been taking every opportunity to cleanse their names with Mnangagwa, Ncube and Moyo over their alleged dealings with Matemadanda.

Others reportedly told Mnangagwa that they only worked closely with Matemadanda to mobilise for the party.

In a statement yesterday, Mavima said he only worked with Matemadanda in his capacity as national political commissar and not to pursue any political agenda.

"Midlands is not divided and there are no factions that I am aware of, and I particularly do not belong to any of the alleged factions. I only supported the now former national political commissar Cde Matemadanda to the extent of him carrying out his duties as the commissar of the party and I, as the Minister of State for Midlands Province, and as a member of the (Zanu-PF) central committee from the Midlands province," Mavima said.

"Inasfar as allegations that I am working to remove Cde July Moyo and Cde Owen Mudha Ncube, that is as preposterous as one can get. Cde July Moyo is my mentor and senior who has helped me to achieve the political levels and successes I have so far. I see no reason to fight him and neither do I have any ambitions to succeed him as I am not the appointing authority.

"As for Cde Mudha (Owen Ncube), I consider him to be a young brother who has done well for himself politically and is actually junior to me as I am in the central committee and he is still in the province," Mavima's statement read.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa to fight for MDC Alliance name

55 mins ago | 78 Views

Easter accidents death toll rises

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Zapu boss petitioned over Katsenga's suspension

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Residents rap BCC over water-shedding

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF 'blocking' embassies from opening consulates in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Rural push spurs NetOne growth

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Mwonzora finding out that his ruse fools no one

1 hr ago | 34 Views

ANC faces one of its trying times since independence

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Foreign capital will never build Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 polls

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Who were the targeted criminals surrounding Mugabe?

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Family loses clothes, furniture as house gutted by fire

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF dangles projects to women

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Lack of petty cash hampers service delivery

1 hr ago | 12 Views

High Court nullifies fraudulently registered company

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Govt gazettes Public Finance Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 20 Views

COVID-19 vaccines face political haggling in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Bosso gear up for upcoming season

1 hr ago | 18 Views

'The best Warriors squad ever'

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Electrocuted copper cables thief fighting for life

1 hr ago | 31 Views

President John Pombe Magufuli's demise: how Africa was sold a dummy!

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

The impact of Covid-19 on grassroots football in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

WATCH: Police set vicious dog on imbiber

11 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Corruption hits Registrar General's office Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Mwonzora suffers major blow

14 hrs ago | 5044 Views

Gutu is embarrassing his handlers

14 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Mnangagwa's dream to end international isolation up in smoke

14 hrs ago | 4060 Views

Teachers fume over pay hike

14 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Activist's conviction stirs controversy

14 hrs ago | 792 Views

Polad member faces homicide charge

14 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Top Zimbabwean auditors face probe

14 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Name confusion haunts Radar chief executive

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Fears of ARVs shortages allayed

14 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Zimbabwe hurtling towards stagflation'

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Kadewere features in unique Europe ranking

14 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe women get ODI and Test status

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

Showdown over Egodini mall construction

14 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Low turnout for vaccination in Matebeleland South

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'abusive' mother-in-law

14 hrs ago | 281 Views

Thieves break into shop adjacent to Central Police Station

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Clarification on Further Suspension of By-Elections

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

NetOne restructures debt ahead of deal

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

Tsholotsho has highest HIV prevalence rate in the country

15 hrs ago | 495 Views

Bulawayo City chairman on why he voted in Highlanders elections

15 hrs ago | 445 Views

Cowdray Park residents to pay for roads rehabilitation

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

Guard beheaded, body burnt with tyres

15 hrs ago | 513 Views

Errant cross border transporters fined US$200,000

15 hrs ago | 902 Views

'Why Mhlophe lost Bosso chairmanship'

15 hrs ago | 501 Views

Birth certificates nightmare for Covid-19 era babies

15 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days