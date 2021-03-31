Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
JOURNALIST Robert Mukondiwa, who is facing allegations of aggravated indecent assault on an orphaned 19-year-old Upper Sixth pupil, has been granted $2 000 bail by the High Court.  

He is alleged to have indecently assaulted the young man during a visit he paid to Mukondiwa's flat in Harare's Avenues at the request of a woman in the Diaspora who had promised to arrange payment of his school fees.  

When Mukondiwa last month appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, he was remanded in custody to April 12 and told only the High Court could grant him bail for a serious assault charge.

Justice Webster Chinamora yesterday granted Mukondiwa's application for bail.

The prosecution had proposed $10 000 for bail but the judge reduced it to $2 000. Mukondiwa was ordered to report once a week at the nearest police station, not to interfere with state witnesses and investigations, and must live at his present address until the matter is finalised.

The charges centre on allegations made by the 19-year-old that Mukondiwa had attempted non-consensual sexual contact. It is alleged that in July last year, the 19-year-old orphan sent a message on social media seeking help to pay school fees.

In February Ms Tsungai Mutasa introduced herself to the teenager via WhatsApp and offered him the needed help.  

She allegedly told the young man that she stays in the United Kingdom and that she wanted to verify whether he really wanted assistance from someone in Zimbabwe. So she allegedly directed him to Mukondiwa.

On March 2, the boy visited Mukondiwa at his flat along John Landa Nkomo Avenue where he found him watching gay movies with male friends.

It is alleged that Mukondiwa offered him wine, which was declined, but the 19-year-old did join in the beer drinking at the flat later, before going for more beers at a nearby shebeen. They later returned to the apartment around 11pm and he was shown a room to sleep in.

The State alleges that the orphan retired with his clothes on before Mukondiwa joined him in bed and initiated non-consensual sexual contact, only stopping when the 19-year-old screamed.  

After the alleged assault, Mukondiwa allegedly begged him not to tell anyone and they slept. It is alleged that the next morning, Mukondiwa handed the orphan US$20.

The orphan is said to have told Ms Mutasa that he was no longer comfortable being assisted by Mukondiwa.  Ms Mutasa then engaged someone called Frank who stays in South Africa, to whom the young man spoke of the alleged sexual attack.

The orphan lodged a complaint against Mukondiwa on March 17 leading to his arrest.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

55 mins ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 717 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Real change is what the people want

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

PJ Moor off to Ireland

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Power outage hits southern region again

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

9 killed in car crash

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco selling season kicks off today

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

MDC youths slam swift jailing of Makomborero while Mnangagwa allies walk free

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sentence corruption and poverty not makomborero

14 hrs ago | 897 Views

Journalist assaulted by cops outside court

15 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mpilo stops radiation therapy for cancer patients

18 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs resists female VP push

18 hrs ago | 4167 Views

Luveve water situation improves

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

Pumula man killed by neighbours

18 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Bosso have 18 contracted players

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Medical doctor in court for practicing with expired licence.

18 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Demand for rand disbursements spurs Access Forex

18 hrs ago | 1016 Views

MDC activist jailed 14 months for inciting public violence

18 hrs ago | 859 Views

Online educational games, games loved by millions

20 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mthwakazi to stage massive demo outside Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria

22 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Mnangagwa wife convoy biker's death linked to juju

22 hrs ago | 3483 Views

Mawere reports SMM administrator to ZACC

22 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Zimbabwe tennis star Benjamin Lock triumphs in Tunisia

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

23 hrs ago | 1730 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days