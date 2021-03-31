Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO BULAWAYO lawyers are among 30 candidates shortlisted for the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) interviews to be conducted on 16 April in Harare.

In terms of Sections 237 and 251 of the Constitution, the Parliamentary Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) is mandated to nominate candidates for appointment by the President to serve as NPRC Commissioners.

Section 17 of the Constitution states that at least four of the members should be women.

Ms Marilyn Mutshina, a former Bulawayo magistrate now in private practice and Mr Kholwani Ngwenya, a lawyer at TJ Mabhikwa and Partners in Bulawayo, will join 28 other candidates for the interviews to fill eight NPRC posts. Previous Commissioners had only served one term and are therefore eligible for re-appointment.

Five of them are on the list of candidates to be interviewed and they are: Dr Godfrey Chada, Dr Gorden Chekenyere, Ms Patience Chiradza, Dr Leslie Ncube, Ms Choice Ndoro and Mrs Lillian Chigwedere.

Other aspiring candidates who were nominated include former MDC-T vice-president and lawyer Mr Obert Gutu, Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) board member Dr Mildred Mushunje, Great Zimbabwe lecturer Dr Tinashe Rukuni, former Police Deputy Commissioner-General Dr Josephine Shambare, Mr Joshua Chibundu, Ms Gertrude Chimange, Dr Obadiah Dodo, Dr Donwell Dube, Mrs Nomaqhawe Gwere, Mr Peter Jack, Mr Okay Machisa and Mr Robert Mandeya.

The candidates also include Mrs Elizabeth Mandiwoma, Dr Lawrence Mhandara, Reverend Chiropafadzo Moyo, Rev Andrew Muchechetere, Dr Douglas Munemo, Mrs Tshimumoyo Ndlovu, Mr Ernest Nyamukachi, Dr Josiah Taru, Mrs Thammary Vhiriri and Ms Angelica Zodzi.

The eight vacancies arose following the expiry of term of office of the commissioners in February. The NPRC chairperson is directly appointed by the President but the Commission's incumbent chairperson, Justice Sello Nare, is only serving his fourth year of office and so is not affected.

In a statement, clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public interviews will be held in the Senate Chamber and viewed on national television and its social media platforms

"The public is also advised that the interviews will now be held on Friday 16th April, 2021 and in view of the prevailing Covid-19 regulations and restrictions, we invite and expect the public to follow the interviews on television, our Facebook page and our Twitter handle @ParliamentZim," he said.

The functions of the NPRC as specified under Section 252 of the Constitution are to ensure post-conflict justice, healing and reconciliation, develop and implement programmes to promote national healing, unity and cohesion in Zimbabwe and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

They also include bringing about national reconciliation by encouraging people to tell the truth about the past and facilitating the making of amends and the provision of justice, develop procedures and institutions at a national level to facilitate dialogue among political parties, communities, organisations and other groups, in order to prevent conflicts and disputes arising in the future.

The Commission is also tasked with developing programmes to ensure that persons subjected to persecution, torture and other forms of abuse receive rehabilitative treatment and support, receive and consider complaints from the public and take such action in regard to the complaints as the Commission considers appropriate.

It is also supposed to develop mechanisms for early detection of areas of potential conflicts and disputes and to take appropriate preventive measures, to do anything incidental to the prevention of conflict and the promotion of peace, conciliate and mediate disputes among communities, organisations, groups and individuals and recommending legislation to ensure that assistance, including documentation, is rendered to persons affected by conflicts, pandemics or other circumstances.

Source - chroncle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

48 mins ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Real change is what the people want

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

PJ Moor off to Ireland

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Power outage hits southern region again

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

9 killed in car crash

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco selling season kicks off today

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

MDC youths slam swift jailing of Makomborero while Mnangagwa allies walk free

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Sentence corruption and poverty not makomborero

14 hrs ago | 896 Views

Journalist assaulted by cops outside court

15 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Mpilo stops radiation therapy for cancer patients

18 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs resists female VP push

18 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Luveve water situation improves

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

Pumula man killed by neighbours

18 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Bosso have 18 contracted players

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

Medical doctor in court for practicing with expired licence.

18 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Demand for rand disbursements spurs Access Forex

18 hrs ago | 1015 Views

MDC activist jailed 14 months for inciting public violence

18 hrs ago | 858 Views

Online educational games, games loved by millions

20 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mthwakazi to stage massive demo outside Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria

22 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Mnangagwa wife convoy biker's death linked to juju

22 hrs ago | 3477 Views

Mawere reports SMM administrator to ZACC

22 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Zimbabwe tennis star Benjamin Lock triumphs in Tunisia

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

23 hrs ago | 1725 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days