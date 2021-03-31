Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC defender Peter Muduhwa is returning to Zimbabwe without kicking a ball after Tanzania football giants Simba SC reportedly terminated his loan deal.The national team defender and Simba "mutually" terminated their relationship three months into the player's six-month deal, which he signed in January.Muduhwa joined Simba straight from the Chan finals in Cameroon following many failed attempts to secure a deal outside the country.The 27-year-old central defensive stalwart, who can also play as a right-back or defensive midfielder, had been signed to play in the Caf Champions League, with the hope that his six-month loan may culminate in a permanent move.His move wasn't short of drama, and sources in Dar-es-Salaam said agents' fights contributed to Muduhwa falling out of favour.Since his arrival at Simba, the club has played five Caf Champions League group matches, booking a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament and top group A with 13 points, five clear of defending continental champions Al Ahly, who are second and also through to the next round.The Zimbabwean defender only managed to make the travelling squad when they went for the group opening match against AS Vita of DR Congo where he failed to make the match day squad."It's unfortunate that such a talented player like Muduhwa is coming back to Zimbabwe."The Simba leadership met a few days back and decided to release the player because some were asking what value he is adding to the club."No one could fight for Muduhwa when his matter was being discussed," said the source.On Saturday Simba walloped AS Vita 4-1 at home in a Caf Champions League encounter.Sources said Muduhwa should be arriving in Zimbabwe before the end of the week.Contacted for comment, the Zimbabwean defender was "low in spirit" and confirmed that he is heading back home."For more details, you can talk to the agent (Gibson Mahachi), but it's true, I'm coming back home."You know as a player it's frustrating to do everything on training and fail to make it into the match day squad. I know the coaches have the final decision, but I guess its better to look for fresh challenges."There are a few things that are being tied up before I return, but I'm grateful for the opportunity that I had while here at Simba," said Muduhwa.George Deda was the agent that initiated Muduhwa's move to Simba, but at the 11th hour, Mahachi came forward.Deda had left Muduhwa's planned move to Sudan collapse last September when he heard that Mahachi represented the player. This was after Deda proposed to split the agent's fees with Mahachi for Prince Dube's move to Azam FC.