Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe head coach Zdravko Logarusic says he's blue-ticked and blocked the European-based stars on WhatsApp who ignored his international call-ups before qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Logarusic helped the Warriors oust Zambia to book their ticket to Cameroon without a host of their high-profile players with a 2-2 draw against champions Algeria, followed by the 1-0 win over Botswana in Group H.

Despite losing 2-0 at home to the Chipolopolo in the final group fixture, they had already secured qualification and the Croatian opened up about the lack of commitment from some of their overseas-based stars.

"The first time when I called up (international) players they ignored us, now it's a different story (since qualifying for Afcon) but now my number is blocked," he explained.

"We will see how things go but we can't afford someone to play a game and choose when he wants to play next or simply ignore us (Zifa). I could not allow this, I must respect the country that gave me a job and nobody can play with this country and choose games.

"When I called those players in Europe, most of them ignored, not each time they are calling and they can't reach me but they are giving information (to Zifa) saying they can't reach the coach."

The 59-year-old went on to reveal that several players in the top two tiers of English football have reached out about the possibility of representing Zimbabwe.

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is said to have been on the radar of the Zimbabwe Football Associations (Zifa) which Logarusic feels should serve as a warning to the current crop who have not answered his calls before their success.

"We've had more surprises with players in England they're showing interest to come (play for Zimbabwe) because we are coming closer and in 12 months they could have a chance of playing in the Fifa World Cup," he said.

"It's a possibility and of course all of them want to be part of this. Let's see how things go, we're not in a hurry to choose.

"How are you going to feel when you send (messages) from three numbers, Croatian number, Zimbabwean number and from the team manager number to request a conversation for the call-up and a time to talk about the potential to go to qualify for the World Cup.

"And then you see blue-tick (on WhatsApp), you try to call? Nothing. Now I see the same guys message me and I also let it become blue and then I block!"


Source - KickOff.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

54 mins ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Real change is what the people want

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

PJ Moor off to Ireland

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Power outage hits southern region again

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

9 killed in car crash

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco selling season kicks off today

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

MDC youths slam swift jailing of Makomborero while Mnangagwa allies walk free

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sentence corruption and poverty not makomborero

14 hrs ago | 897 Views

Journalist assaulted by cops outside court

15 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mpilo stops radiation therapy for cancer patients

18 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs resists female VP push

18 hrs ago | 4163 Views

Luveve water situation improves

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

Pumula man killed by neighbours

18 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Bosso have 18 contracted players

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Medical doctor in court for practicing with expired licence.

18 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Demand for rand disbursements spurs Access Forex

18 hrs ago | 1015 Views

MDC activist jailed 14 months for inciting public violence

18 hrs ago | 859 Views

Online educational games, games loved by millions

20 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mthwakazi to stage massive demo outside Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria

22 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Mnangagwa wife convoy biker's death linked to juju

22 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Mawere reports SMM administrator to ZACC

22 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Zimbabwe tennis star Benjamin Lock triumphs in Tunisia

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

23 hrs ago | 1729 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days