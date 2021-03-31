Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HUMAN rights doctors have expressed concern over the low uptake of COVID-19 vaccines as the country battles to control the spread of the respiratory virus.

In a statement to mark World Health Day commemorations, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) said there was need for awareness campaigns so that communities embrace vaccination.

Zimbabwe today joins the world in commemorating the World Health Day 2021 under the theme Building a Fairer, Healthier World for Everyone.

"ZADHR notes the poor uptake of vaccination across the country and urges the Ministry of Health and Child Care to do more on vaccine literacy through enhanced public campaigns to popularise the vaccine roll-out plan and on dispelling myths and misconceptions for the purposes of promoting demand for, and uptake of vaccines in the country," the rights doctors said yesterday.

"We also urge the government of Zimbabwe to invest more in financing the procurement of more vaccines and expanding the geographic reach of the programme."

They said this year's commemorations were again being held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had exposed the inadequacies of health systems in ensuring health services are available, accessible and of good quality for all.

"ZADHR, on this day, joins all stakeholders in the health sector in taking stock of the gains, misses and opportunities in the fight against COVID-19 in Zimbabwe. ZADHR notes that the poor, indigent and marginalised communities have suffered the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the rights doctors added.

"The situation has further amplified gender, social and health inequalities and calls for governments across the world to ensure that citizens, especially the marginalised, are protected from the negative effects of the pandemic socially and economically.

"In this vein, ZADHR applauds governments across the world on the COVAX initiative, an international solidarity mechanism to support poor countries access vaccines for COVID-19.

"We believe the initiative, if implemented well, has the propensity to support communities in resource limited countries to get a fair share of the global vaccines available. We also note the strides the government of Zimbabwe has made in sourcing vaccines and the current rollout plan."

In February, President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed concern over the low uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine, and threatened to impose mandatory vaccination to enable the country to achieve 60% herd immunity.

"You are not going to be forced to be vaccinated, but the time shall come when those who are not vaccinated won't get jobs," he said then.

By yesterday morning, 123 454 people had received their first doses of the vaccines.

Zimbabwe has taken delivery of the Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines from China as well as Covaxin from India.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

54 mins ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Real change is what the people want

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

PJ Moor off to Ireland

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Power outage hits southern region again

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

9 killed in car crash

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco selling season kicks off today

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

MDC youths slam swift jailing of Makomborero while Mnangagwa allies walk free

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sentence corruption and poverty not makomborero

14 hrs ago | 897 Views

Journalist assaulted by cops outside court

15 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mpilo stops radiation therapy for cancer patients

18 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs resists female VP push

18 hrs ago | 4162 Views

Luveve water situation improves

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

Pumula man killed by neighbours

18 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Bosso have 18 contracted players

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Medical doctor in court for practicing with expired licence.

18 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Demand for rand disbursements spurs Access Forex

18 hrs ago | 1015 Views

MDC activist jailed 14 months for inciting public violence

18 hrs ago | 859 Views

Online educational games, games loved by millions

20 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mthwakazi to stage massive demo outside Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria

22 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Mnangagwa wife convoy biker's death linked to juju

22 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Mawere reports SMM administrator to ZACC

22 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Zimbabwe tennis star Benjamin Lock triumphs in Tunisia

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

23 hrs ago | 1729 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days