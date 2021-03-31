Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

by Staff reporter
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has said there is need for a holistic approach in dealing with waste management in local authorities in order to preserve the environment.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengi during a national clean-up campaign held at Juru Growth Point on Good Friday, Chiwenga said rural councils should ensure proper waste management.

"As I move around the country, I observe that waste management is now a challenge in some rural service centres due to increased waste generation," Chiwenga said.

"A holistic approach is required to address this problem. Waste should be managed so that it does not endanger our environment."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa set aside each first Friday of the month as the day for the national clean-up.

The exercise, however, has been conducted in urban areas, where waste management is a big challenge.

Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care minister, added that local authorities should carry out environmental impact assessment incorporating proper waste management.

"The local authorities and housing developers should carry out environmental impact assessment (EIA) for housing developments, incorporating proper waste management plans for the residential areas.

"The local authorities must endeavour to have waste management plans for their entire rural service centre, all business premises, must have adequate bins in front of their businesses. All local authorities must have modern sanitary landfills."


Source - newsday

