Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Power outage hits southern region again

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE southern parts of Zimbabwe including, Beitbridge and the entire Mwenezi district, have been hit by a serious power outage following a fault on the 132kV main supply line between the Lowveld and the border town.

This is barely two weeks after a similar outage that affected the whole of southern Zimbabwe following a fault between Gweru and Mashava.

Affected areas included Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Rutenga, Bubi, Neshuro, Mwenezana, Maranda, Nikita, Dinhe, Sarahuru, Malipati, Mupapa, Chikombedzi, Chingele, Mhlanguleni and surrounding areas.

The last time, the power outage affected water supplies at Beitbridge Border Post.

In a statement to its customers yesterday, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said the fault took almost a day to detect.

"The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to apologise to its valued customers in eastern and western regions for the loss of power on Monday April 5, 2021," the power utility said in a statement.

"This is due to a fault on the 132kV main supply line, which supplies electricity to the following affected areas: Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Rutenga, Bubi, Neshuro, Mwenezana, Maranda, Nikita, Dinhe, Sarahuru, Malipati, Mupapa, Chikombedzi, Chingele, Mhlanguleni and surrounding areas."

ZETDC said its engineers and technicians were working to restore service to all affected areas.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

2 hrs ago | 748 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Real change is what the people want

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

PJ Moor off to Ireland

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

9 killed in car crash

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco selling season kicks off today

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

MDC youths slam swift jailing of Makomborero while Mnangagwa allies walk free

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Sentence corruption and poverty not makomborero

15 hrs ago | 904 Views

Journalist assaulted by cops outside court

15 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Mpilo stops radiation therapy for cancer patients

18 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs resists female VP push

18 hrs ago | 4187 Views

Luveve water situation improves

18 hrs ago | 388 Views

Pumula man killed by neighbours

18 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Bosso have 18 contracted players

18 hrs ago | 682 Views

Medical doctor in court for practicing with expired licence.

18 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Demand for rand disbursements spurs Access Forex

18 hrs ago | 1018 Views

MDC activist jailed 14 months for inciting public violence

18 hrs ago | 860 Views

Online educational games, games loved by millions

20 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mthwakazi to stage massive demo outside Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria

22 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Mnangagwa wife convoy biker's death linked to juju

22 hrs ago | 3492 Views

Mawere reports SMM administrator to ZACC

22 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Zimbabwe tennis star Benjamin Lock triumphs in Tunisia

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

23 hrs ago | 1735 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days