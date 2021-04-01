De Jongh back at Highlanders

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER Highlanders coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh is back at Bosso as the club's brand ambassador in Netherlands.The Bulawayo football giants yesterday confirmed they are in conversations with the Dutchman on his new ambassadorial role.The Dutchman on Monday posted on Twitter advertising Highlanders replica jerseys in Holland using the club's kit sponsors On the Ball (OTB) Looks' website."For my wonderful fans from Holland, there is good news. My former club Highlanders has a website (https://t.co/gsBUHeqw7f) where you can buy shirts. The club is also giving a number of shirts to The Champ to give away. Possibly signed by myself," De Jongh tweeted.The replica jerseys cost US$35 in sportwear shops while on the OTB Looks website they are priced at R550.His tweet got a considerable responses from his followers.Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo said the former coach's gesture was welcome, but the club was yet to speak to its technical partners OTB Looks on the matter."At Highlanders, our attitude is whoever comes at any given point and contributes to the objectives of the club even if they leave, they remain an extension of the club's network. It is against this background that we appreciate De Jongh's voluntary service to be the club's brand ambassador in the Netherlands," Moyo said.He said they were mapping a way forward to help De Jongh profile the club."We are actually working on a plan to see how best we can assist him (De Jongh) to profile the brand Highlanders during his media interviews on radio and elsewhere in Holland. However, we are yet to discuss this with our technical partners, but we are in conversation with De Jongh," he said.De Jongh joined Highlanders in September 2019 and won the Chibuku Super Cup with the Bulawayo giants and the lure of the Caf Champions League made him cross the floor to FC Platinum in January last year, but was sacked 11 months later.The Confederation of African Football refused to give him a waiver to coach in the Champions League because he did not have the coaching badges required for the competition.