Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Banyana Banyana will play two international friendlies this month in preparation for the 2022 Caf Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The South African Football Association (Safa) have confirmed the Desiree Ellis' troops will lock horns with Zambia on April 10 before they tackle Zimbabwe three days later.

Banyana went into camp on Monday, with both encounters set to take place at the Bidvest Wits Stadium in Milpark, Johannesburg.

Ellis reveals they are eager to get going after a difficult 2020 where they were unable to play football.

"We have a programme for the year that we need to stick to, to ensure that we are ready for our qualifiers once the draw comes out. The past year has been very difficult for us with no football permitted to play, but we need to look forward and ensure that we reach our goals," said Ellis told Safa.net.

"We are still faced with challenges due to the pandemic, but we cannot let that demoralise us.

"We had called up some of our playing plying their trade abroad, but they could not be released for these friendly matches due to COVID-19 restrictions. We have to soldier on and perhaps start planning around a few local-based players to stabilise the team."

The Mighty Warriors last played competitive football in November last year when they featured at the 2020 Cosafa Championships held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Zimbabwe, who did not prepare adequately in the lead up to the regional tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, endured a disappointing campaign after bowing out in the group matches.


Source - Online

