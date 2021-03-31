Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

PJ Moor off to Ireland

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Cricket Ireland yesterday confirmed that Zimbabwe international wicketkeeper-batter Peter "PJ" Moor will play club cricket in Ireland this summer, and has agreed to join the Munster Reds inter-provincial squad for the 2021 season.

Concurrently, Neil Rock has moved to replace the retired Gary Wilson as the Northern Knights' wicketkeeper.

Harare-born Moor, (30) holds an Irish passport and has previously played club cricket in Ireland for YMCA and CIYMS.

He has represented Zimbabwe in eight Tests, 49 ODIs and 21 T20Is, and was part of the Zimbabwean Men's squad that played a six-match white ball series against Ireland in 2019.

The move means Rock, previously announced as part of the Munster Reds squad for this season, can now make the move north and join the Northern Knights - a team he has represented in various formats since 2018. Rock will fill the wicketkeeping role left vacant by the recent retirement of Gary Wilson.

Andrew White, Chair of National Men's Selectors, said: "It goes without saying that PJ Moor's quality and his broad experience - and time spent previously in Ireland — will be a valuable addition to the Inter-Provincial Series for this season. PJ has performed at the highest levels of the game, and he will offer a great deal to the young Munster squad."

"This also allows Pebbles (Neil Rock) to return to the Knights and fill the gap left by Gary Wilson's retirement."


Source - Cricketworld

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

50 mins ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

2 hrs ago | 685 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Real change is what the people want

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Power outage hits southern region again

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

9 killed in car crash

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco selling season kicks off today

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

MDC youths slam swift jailing of Makomborero while Mnangagwa allies walk free

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Sentence corruption and poverty not makomborero

14 hrs ago | 896 Views

Journalist assaulted by cops outside court

15 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mpilo stops radiation therapy for cancer patients

18 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs resists female VP push

18 hrs ago | 4147 Views

Luveve water situation improves

18 hrs ago | 384 Views

Pumula man killed by neighbours

18 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bosso have 18 contracted players

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Medical doctor in court for practicing with expired licence.

18 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Demand for rand disbursements spurs Access Forex

18 hrs ago | 1015 Views

MDC activist jailed 14 months for inciting public violence

18 hrs ago | 859 Views

Online educational games, games loved by millions

20 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mthwakazi to stage massive demo outside Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria

22 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Mnangagwa wife convoy biker's death linked to juju

22 hrs ago | 3477 Views

Mawere reports SMM administrator to ZACC

22 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Zimbabwe tennis star Benjamin Lock triumphs in Tunisia

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

23 hrs ago | 1728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days