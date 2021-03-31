Latest News Editor's Choice


EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe leader, Innocent Ndibali weekend rallied party followers to lift each other financially or otherwise as he took time to shower praises on late party spokesperson Vimbai Mupunga.

Mupunga died Monday last week in South Africa and was buried at Athlone cemetery in Bulawayo. He had not been unwell for almost two months.

Ndibali donated 25 000 South African rands towards the burial and repatriation of his fallen comrade's body.

He pledged to continue supporting Mupunga's children through paying their school fees.

"We must always love the revolution. As revolutionaries, we must never leave each other behind whether we disagree or agree," Ndibali said.

He paid tribute to the late party politician for his active involvement in party programmes aimed at uplifting the indigenous black population.

"Yesterday was a defining moment for us as we laid to rest Cde Vimbai Mupunga. Indeed, Cde Mupunga was a fighter par excellence. He was one of our own.

"He has indeed departed from us but never will we ever forget his name in the Zimbabwe EFF family.

"We will continue to be with him spiritually wherever he will be," said the United Kingdom based Ndibali.

Source - newzimbabwe

