Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

At least 10 killed as Mnangagwa dialed up rights abuses in 2020: Amnesty International

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean security forces killed at least 10 people last year as President Emmerson Mnangagwa exploited the Covid-19 pandemic to step up human rights violations, deploying agents to abduct and torture critics, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

Police and soldiers also arrested and detained protesters and journalists in an arbitrary manner while violence against women and girls was widespread, the watchdog said in an assessment of human rights covering 149 countries titled 2020/21: The State of the World's Human Rights.

Those allegedly killed with impunity for breaching coronavirus lockdown regulations, among other reasons, include Bhekani Moyo from Silobela, Levison Moyo and Paul Munakopa, both from Bulawayo, MDC Alliance councilor Lavender Chiwaya, and Mazwi Ndlovu, murdered by suspected Zanu-PF supporters in Plumtree for asking why opposition supporters were being denied access to Covid-19 aid.

"The authorities used Covid-19 regulations to justify severe restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. They deployed security forces to abduct, assault, and torture perceived critics, and opposition members and leaders," Amnesty charged.

"Security forces frequently used excessive force to prevent or crackdown on peaceful protests and to impose lockdown restrictions, killing at least 10 people."

The watchdog found that "many were subjected to violence, including a significant number of women. Two sisters, Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu, were severely beaten by police on 16 April in Bulawayo when they went out during curfew to buy food for their children."

It also cited the brazen, caught-on-camera abduction and torture of student Tawanda Muchehiwa, accused of organizing the foiled July 31 protests, and opposition MDC Alliance activists Joanna Mamombe, MP for Harare West, Cecilia Chimbiri, and Netsai Marova, saying the kidnappings were carried out by a security taskforce known as the "Ferret Team."

The team, which involved personnel from Mnangagwa's office, also abducted and "sexually assaulted" Noxolo Maphosa to "reveal the whereabouts of her uncle, Josphat Ngulube, an MDC-A member who had been accused of distributing face masks bearing the slogan "#ZanuPFMustGo."

Amnesty International also accused Mnangagwa's regime of harassing trade unionists and shutting down press freedom by targeting journalists, among them ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu and Hopewell Chin'ono.

The United States government, which maintains punitive travel and financial sanctions on Mnangagwa and his acolytes, also issued a similar report last week blasting Zimbabwe for continued human rights violations.

In a 49-page assessment focusing on Zimbabwe, the U.S. cited "significant human rights issues, including unlawful or arbitrary killings of civilians by security forces; torture and arbitrary detention by security forces; cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; political prisoners or detainees and arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy,"

But the government denies the charges, accusing Washington and human rights groups like Amnesty International of working with the opposition to undermine the ruling Zanu-PF party's rule.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NMBZ realises $705 million pre-tax profit

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe should've learnt how to run country from Rhodesians, not the wearing of colonial wigs

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

'MDC A must NOT boycott elections' advised Magaisa - echo of ruinous GNU advice NOT to implement reforms

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Haruzivishe appealing both conviction and 'harsh' sentence, says lawyer

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zanu-PF targets councils, chiefs in 2023 drive

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

Violence breaks out as MDC Alliance activist sentenced

6 hrs ago | 1517 Views

'Masuku death marked the demise of democracy'

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Blanket completes Zimbabwe's deepest gold shaft

6 hrs ago | 848 Views

EFF Zimbabwe leader donates R25,000 towards burial of his comrade

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

Case against paying compensation to white farmers for land appropriation

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Omalayitsha contribute to standards of living

6 hrs ago | 546 Views

Real change is what the people want

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

PJ Moor off to Ireland

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mighty Warriors secure SA friendly

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

De Jongh back at Highlanders

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa, Sadc leaders in crucial Moza indaba

6 hrs ago | 634 Views

Power outage hits southern region again

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

2 conflicting records emerge at Justice Ndewere hearing

6 hrs ago | 797 Views

COVID-19 undercuts health gains

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga calls for holistic approach to waste management

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Cocaine dealers arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport

6 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Council boss shows up, arrest warrant cancelled

6 hrs ago | 513 Views

COVID:19: Bars, beerhalls to lose licences

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Human rights doctors express concern over low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Loga blocks stars on WhatsApp

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

Muduhwa heads back home without kicking the ball

6 hrs ago | 689 Views

2 Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for NPRC

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill sails through Senate

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Indecent assault journalist granted $2,000 bail

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

MDC-Alliance's Marova trip to Liberia flops

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Accused gold smuggler Rushwaya wants bail terms varied

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimra beats revenue target

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Lookout Masuku: An exceptional, patriotic fighter

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Ambassador Comberbach starts UN mission

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

9 killed in car crash

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco selling season kicks off today

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

MDC youths slam swift jailing of Makomborero while Mnangagwa allies walk free

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sentence corruption and poverty not makomborero

18 hrs ago | 934 Views

Journalist assaulted by cops outside court

18 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Mpilo stops radiation therapy for cancer patients

21 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs resists female VP push

21 hrs ago | 4638 Views

Luveve water situation improves

21 hrs ago | 418 Views

Pumula man killed by neighbours

21 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Bosso have 18 contracted players

21 hrs ago | 708 Views

Medical doctor in court for practicing with expired licence.

21 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Demand for rand disbursements spurs Access Forex

21 hrs ago | 1045 Views

MDC activist jailed 14 months for inciting public violence

21 hrs ago | 878 Views

Online educational games, games loved by millions

23 hrs ago | 162 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days