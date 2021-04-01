Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Opposition MDC Alliance today suffered a double legal blow after its violent member Makomborero Haruzivishe was thrown behind bars while the opposition party's attempt to claim finances from Government was thrown out by the courts.

Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga sentenced Haruzivishe to 36 months in jail on two cases of inciting violence and resisting arrest from law enforcement officers. The MDC Alliance member will effectively serve 14 months after 22 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Makomborero is infamous for storming Impala Car rental offices where he illegally locked the frightened female workers inside their office.

The convicted MDC Alliance official was also featured in a video, where he is seen painting graffiti on a gate at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Headquarters in Harare.

In a separate case, the High Court of Zimbabwe threw out a case in which the opposition party was seeking to access the grant from the Political Parties Finance. The court pronounced that the MDC Alliance "is not a political party but a political vehicle."

More to follow....

Source - tateguru

