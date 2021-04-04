Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has left for Maputo to attend an SADC Extraordinary Double Troika Summit on the security situation in northern Mozambique.He was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Service Chiefs and senior Government officials.There have been heightened concerns over growing terrorist activities in Mozambique especially after the insurgent attacks on Palma a coastal town in Cabo Delgado Province on March 24.The Double Troika is made up of Mozambique, the current SADC chair; Malawi (incoming chair) and the United Republic of Tanzania (immediate previous chair).Other members include countries that constitute the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation Botswana (current chair), South Africa (incoming) and Zimbabwe (outgoing).The Summit is the highest policy-making body of the 16-member bloc, and will communicate resolutions that would have been made at the meeting today.