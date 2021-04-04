Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THREE machete-wielding robbers allegedly pounced on a Mt Darwin man and robbed him of US$900 on Sunday.

Paul Gata (40) was assaulted with machetes all over the body by the unknown assailants who robbed him of a wallet containing US$900 and an identity card.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the incident, adding that robbery cases were on the rise in the province.

"Cases of robbery are mushrooming in the province. As such, we are hunting for three machete-wielding robbers who pounced on Gata and robbed him of his wallet," Dhliwayo said.

Last week in Shamva, a female artisanal miner was also robbed of US$3 500 at her house by three armed robbers, who are still at large.

Police warned people to tighten security at their homes to minimise break-ins.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Female drug peddler jailed

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

More misery for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 2310 Views

Matemadanda allies in quandary

5 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

5 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

5 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

5 hrs ago | 813 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

5 hrs ago | 654 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Drunk man kills brother

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Passport fees reviewed

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Pirate taxi drivers, touts 'celebrate' death of Mnangagwa wife's convoy biker

5 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

6 hrs ago | 864 Views

Names can influence one's circumstances

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Post-pandemic recovery in Africa hinges on robust action

17 hrs ago | 308 Views

Machete wielding robbers rob Mt Darwin man

17 hrs ago | 956 Views

Millers declare looming workers strike illegal

19 hrs ago | 697 Views

Chamisa's MDC lose funding case

20 hrs ago | 2620 Views

NUST launches Covid-19 vaccination program

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

Jailed MDC activist says, 'I will be back!'

20 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

20 hrs ago | 2925 Views

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

20 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zimbabwe political tension escalates afresh

20 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Suspected armed robber freed

20 hrs ago | 670 Views

MDC Alliance seeks 'political prisoners' recognition for jailed activists

20 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe scraps mid-year final examinations

20 hrs ago | 483 Views

Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

21 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Catch and release has the prosecutor general failed the fairness test in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 773 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days