Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matemadanda allies in quandary

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF bigwigs in Masvingo, who were aligned to the embattled former war veterans' leader Victor Matemadanda before his sacking as the party's political commissar, are now in a state of uncertainty.

Sources close to the matter revealed that many had positioned themselves for the 2023 harmonised elections with the blessing of the former Defence and War Veterans Welfare deputy minister after they allegedly bribed their way for consideration as parliamentary candidates.

According to sources, Zanu-PF Chiredzi district chairperson Siyaki Munhungehama was promised Chiredzi north, provincial commissar Jevas Masosota had chosen Chiredzi East, provincial secretary for finance Farai Musikavanhu wanted to retain his Chiredzi West constituency.

Masvingo Provincial affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira was allegedly promised that despite allegations of corruption levelled against him, his position was guaranteed, come 2023.

Munhungehama, however, denied the allegations.

"When we met with Matemadanda, we never discussed such issues. I personally never gave him anything. Those allegations are unfounded and malicious. I don't know where all that is coming from. It remains a mystery to me," he said.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo referred all questions to Matemadanda.

"Why don't you talk to Matemadanda? I think he is in a better position to tell what really happened. I cannot comment on that," he said.

Matemadanda was livid when reached for comment, saying if anyone felt he committed a crime, they should report him to the police.

"Why do you call if you have heard that I was given a cow or a bull? Go and report me to the police," Matemadanda said curtly before dropping the call.

Chadzamira, Musikavanhu and Masosota could not be reached for comment on their mobile phones.

Zanu-PF recently relieved Matemadanda of his commissariat duties over allegations of incompetence and unwittingly disclosing Zanu-PF's involvement in the decimation of the opposition MDC Alliance.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Female drug peddler jailed

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

More misery for Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

6 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

6 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

6 hrs ago | 879 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

6 hrs ago | 712 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

6 hrs ago | 802 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

6 hrs ago | 670 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Drunk man kills brother

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Passport fees reviewed

6 hrs ago | 439 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

6 hrs ago | 706 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Pirate taxi drivers, touts 'celebrate' death of Mnangagwa wife's convoy biker

6 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Names can influence one's circumstances

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Post-pandemic recovery in Africa hinges on robust action

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Machete wielding robbers rob Mt Darwin man

18 hrs ago | 959 Views

Millers declare looming workers strike illegal

20 hrs ago | 702 Views

Chamisa's MDC lose funding case

20 hrs ago | 2637 Views

NUST launches Covid-19 vaccination program

20 hrs ago | 878 Views

Jailed MDC activist says, 'I will be back!'

20 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

20 hrs ago | 2941 Views

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

20 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Zimbabwe political tension escalates afresh

20 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Suspected armed robber freed

20 hrs ago | 678 Views

MDC Alliance seeks 'political prisoners' recognition for jailed activists

20 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe scraps mid-year final examinations

20 hrs ago | 487 Views

Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

22 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Catch and release has the prosecutor general failed the fairness test in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days