Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

More misery for Chamisa

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has suffered another blow after High Court judge Justice Philda Muzofa dismissed an application to stop Treasury from disbursing money under the Political Parties (Finance) Act to a rival faction led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Chamisa has been battling to stop Mwonzora's MDC-T from accessing funds given to political parties with five or more MPs in Parliament after a Supreme Court ruling delivered in March last year declared that he was not the legitimate leader of the MDC-T.

In passing the ruling, Justice Muzofa said the MDC Alliance, which was the applicant in the matter, had no legal basis to make an application before the courts following a previous court ruling that it was not a political party.

In its application, the MDC Alliance had sought an interim court order to stop the Finance ministry from disbursing $299 970 000 which was allocated to the MDC-T under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

The MDC-T was cited as third respondent. Responding to the application, MDC-T stated that the MDC Alliance had no legal capacity to sue as declared earlier in a judgment passed by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi in another matter between the two parties.

"By virtue of the judgment already made that the applicant lacks legal capacity, the applicant cannot appear in court and claim that it has legal capacity," the judge said in her ruling on Tuesday.

"The preliminary point is upheld, there is no applicant before the court. The finding disposes of the matter; it becomes unnecessary to deal with the rest of the preliminary points and the merits of the case. Since any decision is based on preliminary points and not on the merits, the application is struck off with costs," she added.

In the application, MDC Alliance, represented by Alec Muchadehama of Mbizo, Muchadehama and Makoni Attorneys, had claimed that it was the rightful beneficiary of the funds since it garnered more votes than Mwonzora's MDC-T in the 2018 elections.

"An issue was raised that, if the applicant has a constitution, it is not the party that contested in the 2018 harmonised elections," Justice Muzofa said.

"It cannot, therefore, seek the order sought herein and is out of court. There was no response on this issue from the applicant. I am not inclined to take the failure to respond as an admission. I leave the question open since there was no proper argument on it."

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, cited as first and second respondents respectively, had not opposed the granting of the interim relief.

The MDC Alliance and MDC-T parties have dragged each other to court in several wrangles which include leadership and control of the party offices following the death of party founder Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

The MDC Alliance was formed on August 5, 2017 as a coalition of seven political parties, with the MDC-T and People's Democratic Party included.

MDC-T under Thokozani Khupe contested the 2018 polls as a separate entity and failed to win an elective seat. It however, got two seats under proportional representation.

On the other hand, the MDC Alliance won 64 seats.

In March 2020, the Supreme Court declared Chamisa's leadership of the MDC-T illegitimate.

Chamisa has also lost a bid to stop the recall of MDC Alliance MPs and councillors by Mwonzora. Mwonzora also plans to adopt the MDC Alliance moniker for his party to complete the coup de grâce against Chamisa, after taking over party offices and other assets.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Female drug peddler jailed

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Matemadanda allies in quandary

6 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

6 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

6 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

6 hrs ago | 879 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

6 hrs ago | 802 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

6 hrs ago | 670 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Drunk man kills brother

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Passport fees reviewed

6 hrs ago | 439 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

6 hrs ago | 706 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Pirate taxi drivers, touts 'celebrate' death of Mnangagwa wife's convoy biker

6 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

7 hrs ago | 907 Views

Names can influence one's circumstances

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Post-pandemic recovery in Africa hinges on robust action

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Machete wielding robbers rob Mt Darwin man

18 hrs ago | 959 Views

Millers declare looming workers strike illegal

20 hrs ago | 702 Views

Chamisa's MDC lose funding case

20 hrs ago | 2638 Views

NUST launches Covid-19 vaccination program

20 hrs ago | 878 Views

Jailed MDC activist says, 'I will be back!'

20 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

20 hrs ago | 2941 Views

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

20 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Zimbabwe political tension escalates afresh

20 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Suspected armed robber freed

20 hrs ago | 678 Views

MDC Alliance seeks 'political prisoners' recognition for jailed activists

20 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe scraps mid-year final examinations

20 hrs ago | 487 Views

Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

22 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Catch and release has the prosecutor general failed the fairness test in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 776 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days