Fastjet to increase Vic-Falls, Joburg flights

News / Local

by Staff reporter

LOW-COST airline Fastjet Zimbabwe plans to increase daily flight frequency between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg in South Africa in response to demand, starting next month.The airline operates a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft and hopes increased frequency would help clients reduce the time spent while waiting at the airport through a flexible timetable, as well as allow travellers opportunity to enjoy activities at Victoria Falls before departure.It expressed gratitude for the upgrading of the Victoria Falls-Johannesburg route daily service noting that domestic and regional tourism demand to Victoria Falls continues to rise."Fastjet Zimbabwe is pleased to announce an increase to their current schedule to daily services between Victoria Falls International Airport and Johannesburg, OR Tambo International Airport effective from Sunday, 30 May 2021," it said in a statement.The airline said it remains committed to offering reliable flight connections across regional network and contributing favorably towards the recovery and renewal of leisure and corporate tourism mainly in Zimbabwe, South Africa and the African continent.A multi-award-winning African value airline, Fastjet began flight operations in 2012 and its list of awards include Leading African Low-Cost Carrier World Travel Awards 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa 2017 and 2019.Currently, the airline connects the three major cities in Zimbabwe, flying between Harare and Victoria Falls, and Harare and Bulawayo. Regionally, the airline offers flights from Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa. Since commencing operations Fastjet has flown over 3,5 million passengers and has established itself as a punctual, reliable, and affordable low-cost carrier.