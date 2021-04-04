Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE government wants to create a U$5 billion tobacco industry by 2025 as it moves to turn around the economy through agriculture.

This comes as Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka told stakeholders at the opening ceremony of the 2021 tobacco marketing season yesterday in the capital that the government would increase funding of both large and small scale tobacco farmers to increase output.

Masuka said agriculture remained one of the key sectors in the quest to achieve Vision 2030 of transforming the country into an upper middle-class economy.

"As part of agriculture transformation, my ministry envisions transforming the 18 000 A2 farmers to become agricultural entrepreneurs and their farms becoming enviable businesses by 2025.

"Furthermore, we envisage transforming the 360 000 A1 farmers to become viable and formal small to medium enterprises by 2025, focusing on up-skilling their activities," the minister said.

Last year, the government launched the Agriculture and Food System Transformation Strategy (AFSTS) aimed at accelerating agriculture production, productivity and profitability growth in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"For the tobacco sector, my ministry coordinated the development of a Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Strategy which focuses on eliminating the challenges facing the sector," Masuka added.

He said the strategy enables the intensification of tobacco production by enhancing transparency and fair tobacco marketing, reform, restructuring and rebuilding of existing institutions in order to optimise tobacco value chain financing.

"The production of tobacco by independent small holder farmers has been on the decrease over a few years and the government took note of that.

"We are working on modalities to increase support to independent smallholder tobacco farmers to ensure that the dual tobacco marketing system is kept afloat. The contract system has contributed immensely to the tobacco sector, but the auction has to be kept alive. It has to be supported," Masuka added.

Apart from engagements with the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), Masuka said the government has revived the Agricultural Finance Corporation and would now trade as the Land Agricultural Development Bank of Zimbabwe to support the overall transformation process for accelerated development of the country.

Speaking on the side-lines of the official opening, outgoing TIMB chief executive Andrew Matibiri said the depreciating figure of tobacco being handled through the auction system was a cause for concern in the sector.

"The auction system is very critical for the industry. We have to ensure that it continues because that is where we find the value of our tobacco, in other words that's where we derive minimum prices to use for the contract sales so it has to be supported," he said.

Matibiri said TIMB was also rolling out the Tobacco Input Credit Scheme (TICS) to support farmers with inputs, working capital and technical expertise.

TIMB chairperson Peter Devenish said the other challenge facing the industry is that some growers continue to cut down indigenous trees for firewood for curing tobacco.

"The cutting down of indigenous trees is attracting a lot of negative attention from global cigarette manufactures with some threatening to boycott our crop.

"I encourage all growers to establish woodlots, preferably planting the fast-growing tree species. The Board is aware that growers have viability challenges due to high costs of production and acknowledge that a lot still needs to be done to reduce the cost of production," Devenish said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

4 hrs ago | 714 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa takes over, to repair 72 'high-impact' MDC council roads

4 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zimbabwe under renewed pressure to give up Rwandan genocide suspect

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Police stall investigation into 2018 crash involving Chief Justice Malaba's vehicle

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Fastjet to increase Vic-Falls, Joburg flights

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Lake Kariba maintains steady increase

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

Female drug peddler jailed

9 hrs ago | 1265 Views

More misery for Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Matemadanda allies in quandary

11 hrs ago | 2934 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

11 hrs ago | 799 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

11 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

11 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

11 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

11 hrs ago | 925 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

11 hrs ago | 456 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

11 hrs ago | 814 Views

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

11 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

11 hrs ago | 905 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

11 hrs ago | 635 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

Drunk man kills brother

11 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability

11 hrs ago | 505 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

11 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Passport fees reviewed

11 hrs ago | 602 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

11 hrs ago | 669 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

11 hrs ago | 841 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

11 hrs ago | 668 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

12 hrs ago | 289 Views

Pirate taxi drivers, touts 'celebrate' death of Mnangagwa wife's convoy biker

12 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days