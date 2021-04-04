Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Zanu-PF youth leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu, has exhorted the country's political leaders to ditch politics of hate and unite for their own good and that of the nation."We need to change the way we do our politics. We may differ, but there is a need to find a common ground and move forward."I do not condone lawlessness, but politics of hate is not good. Let us open a new chapter so that we can end toxic politics."Let us unite as Zimbabweans and solve our differences peacefully. Political problems can be solved politically without violence," Tsenengamu said.Reacting to several arrests of opposition figures, Tsenengamu also called on Zanu-PF supporters to condemn arbitrary arrests of activists — the same way they condemned the persecution of Mnangagwa's supporters during the reign of the late former president Robert Mugabe."During Mugabe's time many people who are in the current Zanu-PF were not happy with the move to arrest Mnangagwa and (vice president Constantino) Chiwenga, and now they are happy with the current arrests."This is not good for the country. We must learn to sit down and solve our issues without attracting the attention of outsiders."It's high time we end the politics of bitterness. Let's find ways to solve our issues together as Zimbabweans," Tsenengamu also said.This comes as political tension is rising again in the country, amid fresh fears of violence as a reeling MDC Alliance feels the pressure on new fronts, including the threat of the coalition losing its name.On Tuesday, police had to be called in to disperse agitated alliance supporters in Harare, after Haruzivishe was sentenced to an effective 14 months in prison for inciting public violence.The sentencing witnessed rowdy scenes involving MDC Alliance supporters who had thronged Harare Magistrates' Court in solidarity with the youthful activist — leading to clashes that left one freelance photojournalist, Sam Takawira, injured after he was caught up in the melee as he was filming proceedings.