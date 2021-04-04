Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo's 'hanging tree' accorded National Monument status

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Home Affairs Ministry is planning to accord a Bulawayo tree, which was used by the colonialists to hang Africans, national monument status.

The tree, situated between Connaught and Masotsha Ndlovu avenues in the second capital city, was used during the first Umvukela/Ndebele uprising in 1896.

At that time nine African men, who were found guilty by the white settlers for spying, were hanged.

The Bulawayo City Council last month received a letter from the National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe seeking permission from the local authority to upgrade the site into a national monument.

"National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe at the request of the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cde Kazembe Kazembe is in the process of nominating the Hanging Tree in Bulawayo to become a national monument," the letter, addressed to Bulawayo City director for Housing Dictor Khumalo, reads in part.

"The tree which is situated between Connaught and Masotsha Ndlovu avenues is of historical importance as it was used during the height of the first Umvuka/Ndebele uprising in 1896 to hang nine African men found guilty by the settlers' leaders for spying for Ndebele against occupation of the land.

"The upgrading of the site into a national monument is being done as an effort to recognise the contributions of the First Chimurenga as part of the liberation heritage in the country. The upgrading of the site into a national monument will see the site being given national recognition. We, therefore, ask for consent in the declaration of the site into a national monument," the letter continues.

The Bulawayo City Council has already given the government the green light to declare the site as a national monument.

"The department (Housing and Community Services), Chamber Secretary and Financial Services departments had no objection to the request by the National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe in declaring the site and tree as a national monument. This would go a long way in preserving the site which was of great political and historical significance. The declaration of the site might result in accrual of economic benefits as the place would be a centre of attraction and it would most likely bring revenue to the city from tourism-related activities," the council wrote in response.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

1 hr ago | 339 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

1 hr ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

1 hr ago | 194 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

1 hr ago | 54 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Haruzivishe represents everything wrong about opposition politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Elderly couple killed over witchcraft allegations

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman arrested for stock theft

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

3 Girls College pupils test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri in fresh bail bid

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

SADC to deploy in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Recall of MPs is Mugabe's baby,' says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZANU PF MP abuses Tobacco Auction floors

9 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Man steals corporate ATM card buys Honda Fit

11 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Farm bricks Banned in Mutare City

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

14 hrs ago | 245 Views

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

14 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

16 hrs ago | 1940 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

16 hrs ago | 449 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

16 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

16 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

16 hrs ago | 1664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days