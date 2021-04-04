Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA board member, Bryton Malandule, says Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic needs to be given more time in charge of the Warriors.  

The 55-year-old coach has come under intense criticism, following a slow start to his tenure, in charge of the senior national football team.

The gaffer, who signed a two-year performance-based contract with ZIFA last year, recently took the Warriors over the line, in the 2021 AFCON qualifying marathon.  He completed the work that was started by Joey Antipas.  

The Warriors finished second, behind African champions, Algeria, in a Group H that also featured Zambia, and neighbours Botswana.  But, Loga continues to divide opinion, within the domestic football family, and there have been doubts about his capabilities, especially with the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, coming up in June.

In his eight games in charge of the Warriors, he has won one, drawn two and lost five.  But, ZIFA board member Malandule, however, said it was unfair to judge Loga, at this point.  

Malandule, who is in charge of the Technical and Development Committee, said the Warriors have suffered from many disruptions, because of the Covid-19 situation.  This has, sometimes, led to the unavailability of key players and robbed the team of preparation time.

Zimbabwe are set to take part in the World Cup qualification marathon in Group G, which also features Ethiopia and Ghana.  

"We have noticed that there have been a lot of de-campaigning against the coach on social media, and there have been people calling for Loga's head, without even justifying their opinions," said Malandule.   

"They are always criticising.  

"Of course, when we appointed the coach you all saw what happened with the Covid-19 pandemic and that, for his first game against Malawi, he couldn't get most of the players he had wanted to see in that friendly.

"Then, we went to Algeria and lost, honestly, can you tell me how easy is it for any African team, at the moment, to go to Algeria and claim maximum points?  

"Then, we went to Cameroon for the CHAN tournament, on the back of coronavirus-ravaged preparations, and we lost all the games, there were no preparations whatsoever.  

"If you remember, the team spent most of the time in quarantine after members were diagnosed with Covid-19.''  

He said, when he needed the points, Loga secured them.  

"But, then, when we needed the points to qualify for AFCON, we held Algeria to a draw here and then beat Botswana in their backyard,'' said Malandule.  

"No one spoke about the coach being fired.

"The criticism only came back again when we played Zambia, and decided to rest our key players who were carrying yellow cards, which could have made them ineligible for the opening match in Cameroon.

"Mind you, when we played Zambia, we had already qualified and that was an option available to us.''  

The Warriors will begin their battle for a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with a potentially explosive showdown against South Africa at home, during the weekend of June 5 to 8.  

They then travel to Ethiopia, a week later.

Action will resume in September, with the Warriors facing their toughest encounter of the qualifiers, when they take on Ghana in back-to-back-home-and-away clashes, between September 1 to 7.  

They are expected to travel to South Africa for the penultimate round before rounding off the qualifiers with a home tie against Ethiopia.  Only the top team, from the 10 groups, will proceed to the third round.  

They will engage in a head-to-head elimination round in November.

The five winners will then qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.  

The Warriors have never qualified for the World Cup. Only South Africa and Ghana have World Cup experience in Group G.

Zimbabwe missed the previous World Cup campaign after the Warriors were suspended by FIFA because of the long-standing debt owed to former coach, Valinhos.

Malandule said Loga will be tasked with the mandate to lead the team in the World Cup qualifiers.  

The 55-year-old led Sudan to third place, at the 2018 CHAN finals in Morocco, and helped them attain a spot in the group stage of 2022 World Cup qualifiers.  

Logarusic has coached Kenyan giants, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.  

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have risen five places on the FIFA rankings.

The Warriors are now ranked 107th in the world and 24th in Africa.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

2 hrs ago | 620 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

2 hrs ago | 1067 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Bulawayo's 'hanging tree' accorded National Monument status

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Haruzivishe represents everything wrong about opposition politics

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Elderly couple killed over witchcraft allegations

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Woman arrested for stock theft

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

3 Girls College pupils test COVID-19 positive

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri in fresh bail bid

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

SADC to deploy in Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Recall of MPs is Mugabe's baby,' says Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

ZANU PF MP abuses Tobacco Auction floors

10 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Man steals corporate ATM card buys Honda Fit

12 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Farm bricks Banned in Mutare City

13 hrs ago | 1177 Views

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

15 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

17 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

17 hrs ago | 2028 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

17 hrs ago | 467 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

17 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

17 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

17 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

17 hrs ago | 293 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

17 hrs ago | 1744 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days