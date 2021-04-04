Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
In an ironic twist of fate, a Bulawayo man, who sustained horrific burns while allegedly attempting to steal a Zesa high voltage transformer at Mpilo Central Hospital, could not be fully attended to for three days as the hospital had no electricity following theft of cables by unknown suspects.

Ishmael Mpofu (25) sustained burns while allegedly attempting to steal a 1 000-volt transformer at Mpilo Central Hospital on Saturday and was immediately admitted to the same institution.

The hospital then experienced a power outage between Monday night and Wednesday evening after a suspected syndicate stole electric cables.

Doctors said due to the serious nature of Mpofu's burns, there was a danger of his internal organs collapsing.

They described as "touch and go" the days during the blackout as most of the equipment needed to save Mpofu's life was powered by the same electricity he tried to deprive the hospital of.

Following the restoration of power yesterday, all hands are on deck at the hospital to assist him.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said although the situation was sad, the patient got first-hand experience of challenges associated with theft of electricity infrastructure at hospitals. He said they incurred a bill of about US$2 400 after running the biggest referral hospital in the southern region on diesel generators.

"We need the money to buy drugs and other hospital consumables but these are the things that end up contributing to patients being told to buy this and that, because these are unforeseeable and unnecessary costs," he said.

"We found it very ironic that someone who was stealing electricity cables at our hospital was hospitalised under our care. We also suffered cable theft three days ago and he had to endure the difficulties that we had when we were relying mainly on generators."

He said it was worrying that thieves are so hardhearted as to cut power that is supposed to help save lives.

"They are so daring that they are cutting off power to a strategic lifesaving institution like Mpilo Central Hospital. We wish the suspect a speedy recovery and we hope that other people are deterred from stealing electricity infrastructure. Electricity is a vital life serving utility and at the same time it can kill," he said. Prof Ngwenya said Mpofu's condition was critical but it had stabilised. "Doctors are treating him, because he sustained very serious burns and he is very lucky to be alive. From the type of burns he suffered and the voltage that hit him, he is very lucky to be alive," said Prof Ngwenya.

he news crew yesterday missed out on speaking to the suspect who is now under Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) guard at Mpilo Central Hospital.

The suspect, although struggling to speak, was willing to tell his story about how he got roped into the electricity infrastructure vandalism syndicate but prison authorities refused to let him do so.

The theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure is a major concern for the country with Government saying it is tantamount to sabotaging the economy. Last month, Cabinet approved a 30-year mandatory jail sentence for those who steal or vandalise power infrastructure. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said Government is set to amend a law governing handling of copper in the country.

"Cabinet considered and approved the Copper Control Amendment Bill, which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs (Ziyambi Ziyambi), as Chairman of Cabinet Committee on Legislation. Cabinet was informed that the Bill seeks to provide for the offence of vandalism of utilities through the theft of copper which is then sold on the black market," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"In order to curb theft of copper, the police will require anyone found in possession of copper to provide the names and addresses of both the seller and the purchaser, description and quantity of the copper and the reasons for disposal. Convicted copper thieves will now be liable to imprisonment for a period of not less than 30 years without the option of a fine. In addition, any vehicle or device used to illegally transport copper will now be forfeited to the State," she said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

1 hr ago | 339 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

1 hr ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

1 hr ago | 194 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

1 hr ago | 54 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo's 'hanging tree' accorded National Monument status

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Haruzivishe represents everything wrong about opposition politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Elderly couple killed over witchcraft allegations

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman arrested for stock theft

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

3 Girls College pupils test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri in fresh bail bid

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

SADC to deploy in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Recall of MPs is Mugabe's baby,' says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZANU PF MP abuses Tobacco Auction floors

9 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Man steals corporate ATM card buys Honda Fit

11 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Farm bricks Banned in Mutare City

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

14 hrs ago | 245 Views

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

14 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

16 hrs ago | 1940 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

16 hrs ago | 449 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

16 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

16 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

16 hrs ago | 1664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days