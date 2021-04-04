Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has started work on the expansion of the tollgate in Esigodini to ease traffic congestion with roadworks having been completed.

The tollgate is synonymous with long winding queues with motorists spending hours before being cleared, particularly during the holiday period.

When a news crew visited the site last week, the resurfaced and widened road leading to the toll gate has been reopened to the motoring public. There was a smooth flow of traffic although the Zinara cashiers seemed overwhelmed by an increased volume of traffic.

Motorists who spoke to Chronicle urged Government to create more booths to speed up traffic movement.

"While we are happy that the road has been widened, we urge authorities to create more booths so that there is a reduction in terms congestion. This is a very busy tollgate, which needs extra manpower to speed up the process of clearing motorists," said Mr Arnold Nyoni, a bus driver.

Another motorist, Ms Sheila Ndlovu said: "This tollgate is always congested, particularly because of its proximity to Bulawayo. We have people like myself who shuttle been Gwanda and Bulawayo almost daily because of work. Government should create more booths so that we don't experience delays, especially during holiday periods."
 
Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said his Ministry is addressing the challenges by expanding the toll gate and creating more booths to allow the smooth flow of traffic.

"We are happy that we have managed to complete the widening of the road at Esigodini Toll Gate. When I last visited the site, I told the people on the ground that I wanted road works complete by March 31, and I am glad they managed to meet the target," he said.

Minister Mhona said work on the expansion of the toll gate is ongoing with two additional booths set to be erected soon.

"We are aware of congestion at our selected tollgates and Esigodini is one of those. We urge motorists to be patient as we are addressing the challenges. Additional booths will be put so that we have additional cashiers' points to speed up the process of clearing motorists, particularly during the busy holiday period," he said.

Long queues at the country's tollgates have largely been attributed to inadequate manpower and the network system glitches, particularly for motorists using plastic money.

To avoid delays, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has since notified the motoring public through messages on their phones to prepay tollgate fees at least two hours before travelling to avoid unnecessary delays.

"Prepay your toll gate fees at least two hours your travel to enjoy express passage at Zinara toll gates," read the notification.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

1 hr ago | 339 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

1 hr ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

1 hr ago | 194 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

1 hr ago | 54 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo's 'hanging tree' accorded National Monument status

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Haruzivishe represents everything wrong about opposition politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Elderly couple killed over witchcraft allegations

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman arrested for stock theft

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

3 Girls College pupils test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri in fresh bail bid

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

SADC to deploy in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Recall of MPs is Mugabe's baby,' says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZANU PF MP abuses Tobacco Auction floors

9 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Man steals corporate ATM card buys Honda Fit

11 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Farm bricks Banned in Mutare City

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

14 hrs ago | 245 Views

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

14 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

16 hrs ago | 1940 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

16 hrs ago | 449 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

16 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

16 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

16 hrs ago | 1664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days