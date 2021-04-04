Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has started work on the expansion of the tollgate in Esigodini to ease traffic congestion with roadworks having been completed.The tollgate is synonymous with long winding queues with motorists spending hours before being cleared, particularly during the holiday period.When a news crew visited the site last week, the resurfaced and widened road leading to the toll gate has been reopened to the motoring public. There was a smooth flow of traffic although the Zinara cashiers seemed overwhelmed by an increased volume of traffic.Motorists who spoke to Chronicle urged Government to create more booths to speed up traffic movement."While we are happy that the road has been widened, we urge authorities to create more booths so that there is a reduction in terms congestion. This is a very busy tollgate, which needs extra manpower to speed up the process of clearing motorists," said Mr Arnold Nyoni, a bus driver.Another motorist, Ms Sheila Ndlovu said: "This tollgate is always congested, particularly because of its proximity to Bulawayo. We have people like myself who shuttle been Gwanda and Bulawayo almost daily because of work. Government should create more booths so that we don't experience delays, especially during holiday periods."Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said his Ministry is addressing the challenges by expanding the toll gate and creating more booths to allow the smooth flow of traffic."We are happy that we have managed to complete the widening of the road at Esigodini Toll Gate. When I last visited the site, I told the people on the ground that I wanted road works complete by March 31, and I am glad they managed to meet the target," he said.Minister Mhona said work on the expansion of the toll gate is ongoing with two additional booths set to be erected soon."We are aware of congestion at our selected tollgates and Esigodini is one of those. We urge motorists to be patient as we are addressing the challenges. Additional booths will be put so that we have additional cashiers' points to speed up the process of clearing motorists, particularly during the busy holiday period," he said.Long queues at the country's tollgates have largely been attributed to inadequate manpower and the network system glitches, particularly for motorists using plastic money.To avoid delays, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has since notified the motoring public through messages on their phones to prepay tollgate fees at least two hours before travelling to avoid unnecessary delays."Prepay your toll gate fees at least two hours your travel to enjoy express passage at Zinara toll gates," read the notification.