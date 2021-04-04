Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A NEWSPAPER vendor in Bulawayo was found dead with his privates ripped open, metres from his home in the early hours of Wednesday.

Farai Mazhindu popularly known in Luveve as Dread or Rasta was found half naked with bruises all over his body. There were used condoms in his jacket that was a few metres from the body.

The incident happened between Tuesday night and early hours of Wednesday and the suspects are still at large. A group of school children found the bloodied body near a house where he was staying as a caretaker. The house is owned by a Diasporan, identified only as Mr Mathema.

Responding to the murder, Chronicle circulation manager Mr Martin Sibanda said he was gutted by Mazhindu's death. He said Mazhindu was a straight forward worker who was always reliable, adding that the company had lost a person who contributed immensely towards the selling of Zimpapers products.

"We were shocked to receive the news of his passing on yesterday and as a company we are still finding it difficult to come to terms with the loss. Mazhindu was one of those people whom I have known to be honest and dedicated to his duties. In him the company lost an honest worker. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Mr Sibanda.

Fellow vendors who spoke to the news crew expressed shock.

"He sold newspapers at corner 6th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way. He was always jovial. I can't think of a reason why someone would want to kill him. I know he had two grown up children," said a vendor who declined to be named. A sister to the owner of the house where Farai used to stay Mrs Annah Jongondi said she could not think of a motive for the gruesome killing.

"Rasta was just a person I knew as peaceful. He was a newspaper vendor for the Chronicle and a caretaker here at my brother's house who is in the United States of America. We never had a problem with him. That is the reason why I was shocked to learn of the news of his death this morning," she said.

Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said police were yet to make arrests.

Inspector Abednico Ncube He said: "On Wednesday at around 7 am, the informant was at her place of residence when she was told by a group of school children that an unknown male adult was lying in a pool of blood on the grass opposite her place of residence. The informant made a report at ZRP Luveve."

"The body was lying on the grass opposite the informant's house in old Luveve, Bulawayo facing downwards. The deceased was half dressed with scotched brown trousers which were dropped to knee level. The deceased's body had a swollen head with bruises on the left side of his forehead, bruises on his knees and elbows, private parts were ripped open, blood was oozing from the nose and ears," said Insp Ncube.

Mazhindu's blue jacket, he said, was found approximately four meters away from the body and it had blood stains. Insp Ncube said some used condoms were found in Mazhindu's jacket pockets.

"Drag marks approximately ten metres were observed at the scene leading from the tarred road to where the body was found lying. Blood stains were also seen on the tarred road. The body was ferried to united Bulawayo hospitals for post-mortem," said Insp Ncube.

A news crew observed bloodstained broken large stones which could have been used in the attack, at the scene.

Insp Ncube appealed to the members of the public with information which might lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to approach their nearest police station or send an anonymous tip through suggestion boxes.
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

1 hr ago | 339 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

1 hr ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

1 hr ago | 194 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

1 hr ago | 54 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo's 'hanging tree' accorded National Monument status

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Haruzivishe represents everything wrong about opposition politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Elderly couple killed over witchcraft allegations

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman arrested for stock theft

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

3 Girls College pupils test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri in fresh bail bid

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

SADC to deploy in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Recall of MPs is Mugabe's baby,' says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZANU PF MP abuses Tobacco Auction floors

9 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Man steals corporate ATM card buys Honda Fit

11 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Farm bricks Banned in Mutare City

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

14 hrs ago | 245 Views

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

14 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

16 hrs ago | 1940 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

16 hrs ago | 449 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

16 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

16 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

16 hrs ago | 1664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days