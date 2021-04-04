Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has so far licensed 80 independent power producers (IPPs) projects who could add a total of 7 000 megawatts to the national grid, more than three times the national requirement.

"At the moment, over 80 different projects have been licensed by (the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority) for power generation with a total capacity of over 7 000MW [megawatts]," Energy and Power Development minister Soda Zhemu said during a tour of Harava Solar Park in Seke recently.

"More than 80% of these licensed projects are on the renewable energy space, particularly solar projects."

The country has been grappling with power shortages as it depends mainly on Hwange thermal and Kariba hydropower electric power stations.

Demand, however, is below 2 000MW due to lower demand and also low wastage after Zesa switched to a prepaid model.

IPPs are currently only feeding 135,8 megawatts into the national grid, about a decade since government started granting private players licences to produce electricity, according to a report released by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development.

A number of solar projects have failed to take off in the country due to lack of funding and corruption.

Zhemu warned the IPPs awarded the licences to execute their projects to avoid having their licences revoked.

"These IPPs which are not demonstrating capacity to execute their projects have their licences revoked to avoid rent-seeking tendencies," Zhemu said.

Meanwhile, engineers have completed Phase 1 at Harava Solar Park, which will see 20MW being fed into the national grid.

The Seke solar project has also provided employment to a number of youths in the surrounding community.

The project is the second one in the district following the erection of Dema diesel power plant near Murape Secondary School, which has, however, failed to kick off.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

1 hr ago | 339 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

1 hr ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

1 hr ago | 195 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

1 hr ago | 54 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo's 'hanging tree' accorded National Monument status

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Haruzivishe represents everything wrong about opposition politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Elderly couple killed over witchcraft allegations

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman arrested for stock theft

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

3 Girls College pupils test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri in fresh bail bid

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

SADC to deploy in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Recall of MPs is Mugabe's baby,' says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZANU PF MP abuses Tobacco Auction floors

9 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Man steals corporate ATM card buys Honda Fit

11 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Farm bricks Banned in Mutare City

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

14 hrs ago | 245 Views

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

14 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

16 hrs ago | 1940 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

16 hrs ago | 449 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

16 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

16 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

16 hrs ago | 1664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days