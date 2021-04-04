Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LACK of universal and affordable access to the internet may widen inequalities within countries, in the process marginalising rural communities.

Speaking at a recent Hivos-organised workshop, Kennedy Mugochi, who is the regional director for Hivos Southern Africa, said that although it was good to adopt innovative ways to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, there was need to include everyone in the drive.

"It all (is) good that we are finding innovative ways to move from physical meetings to online meetings to ensure that we continue with development work," Mugochi said.

"When we move to those platforms, we need to be mindful of the inequalities that are being created because these are online-based, which means we need data in the form of internet."

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting globally, it has seen a shift by many organisations in the development sector from physical trainings to virtual online trainings.

Schools pupils have also been learning virtually.

Many countries enforced lockdown measures, which did not allow people to meet in big numbers.

This has seen many communities not benefiting from activities conducted by civic organisations virtually, which is a cause for concern.

Mugochi said the duty of civil society was to improve the lives of women and ensure they are not left out in these virtual trainings.

"We should strive to improve the conditions of women wherever they are in Zimbabwe," he said.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services chairperson Sipho Mokone said the emergence of digital platforms for communication had excluded women and created inequalities and this could be attributed to the lockdown measures.

"The emergence of Zoom webinars and WhatsApp calls has had a negative impact on women because as you know, these platforms are very expensive, for one to participate massive data is needed," the MP said.

"Women both in the urban and rural setting cannot afford the data. COVID-19 has affected women greatly as most of them depend on vending as a source of income. Lockdown restrictions have made it close to impossible for most women to continue in the informal sector. This then means that there is no income and no money to buy data."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

1 hr ago | 338 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

1 hr ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

1 hr ago | 194 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

1 hr ago | 54 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo's 'hanging tree' accorded National Monument status

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Haruzivishe represents everything wrong about opposition politics

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Elderly couple killed over witchcraft allegations

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Woman arrested for stock theft

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

3 Girls College pupils test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri in fresh bail bid

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

SADC to deploy in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Recall of MPs is Mugabe's baby,' says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZANU PF MP abuses Tobacco Auction floors

9 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Man steals corporate ATM card buys Honda Fit

11 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Farm bricks Banned in Mutare City

12 hrs ago | 1137 Views

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

14 hrs ago | 245 Views

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

14 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

16 hrs ago | 1939 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

16 hrs ago | 449 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

16 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

16 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

16 hrs ago | 1664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days