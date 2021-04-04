Latest News Editor's Choice


Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has become the latest South African athlete to join American sports management agency Roc Nation Sports International.

The 35-year-old former Sharks star, who retired from all forms of rugby in March last year joins a growing list of South Africans who are under the Jay-Z-owned company.

Mtawarira joins Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his former bok teammate Cheslin Kolbe and Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi‚ who joined in November last year.

In a statement yesterday‚ Roc Nation said they will manage Mtawarira's brand‚ commercial entities and philanthropic ventures.

"I am thrilled and truly honoured to be involved with Roc Nation Sports. The brand is dynamic and forward thinking and that's exactly what I need in this next chapter of my life‚" Mtawarira was quoted as saying in the statement.

Roc Nation Sports International president Michael yormark welcomed another 2019 Rugby World Cup winner into the fold.

"Roc Nation Sports is delighted and honoured to have beast as a part of our growing family.

"He is a legend of the game with a remarkable story. We look forward to helping him grow his brand and legacy on a global stage in this exciting new chapter of his career‚" yormark said.

"Beast" had a brief stint with American rugby club Old glory DC in the Major League Rugby before COVID-19 cut-short his spell in the uS spell in March last year. He is South Africa's third most capped player in history‚ having played 117 Tests since his debut in 2008.


Source - Sowetan

