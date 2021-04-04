Latest News Editor's Choice


FCB, Econet strike deal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FIRST Capital Bank (FCB) has introduced a WhatsApp banking chatbot and a billing system that allows Econet clients access to internet and mobile banking applications at no cost.

The two innovations are part of FCB's strategy to reshape online banking experience for clients.

"To create an easier customer service journey, they (FCB) have launched Alisa, their WhatsApp banking chatbot. An innovation that sees them taking their first step in the use of artificial intelligence comprising machine learning and cognitive computing technologies to provide customers and clients with various banking services and transaction capabilities," FCB said Wednesday.

"Alisa brings peace of mind with her unique privacy and security settings that comprise end-to-end encryption plus identification and verification processes prior to the completion of any personal banking transactions or information sharing," the bank added.

Speaking on the billing system, FCB said: "In efforts to bring additional value to their patrons and address the issue of banking ancillary costs in the prevailing environment, First Capital Bank introduced reverse billing, also known as zero rating solution that essentially brings added accessibility by addressing the data issue. With this service, customers with Econet lines may access their internet banking and mobile banking app at no cost. This development sets First Capital Bank apart, making them one of the few banks currently offering this service".

FCB managing director Ciaran McSharry said the bank sought to put maximum efforts on aligning and customising its service offering to consumer needs.

"Our mandate is to provide convenience, flexibility and service excellence to our customers and clients across the globe at every opportunity," he said.

Source - newsday

