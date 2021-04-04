Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

News / Local

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION MDC alliance Member of Parliament for Budiriro, Costa Machingauta (45), was yesterday arrested on allegations of raping a woman he had given a lift into Harare's central business district (CBD).National police spokesperson assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the legislator's arrest."It is confirmed that Costa Machingauta has been arrested in connection with a rape report made by a 26-yearold woman he had given a lift into the CBD, then to Mabvuku and back into the CBD. The alleged rape happened in the CBD. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon," Nyathi said.The MDC alliance legislator also has a pending case of public violence for allegedly participating in protests staged over delays in the announcement of the results of the 2018 harmonised elections.Machingauta, who was represented by Tarisai Mutangi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human rights, was arrested at Harare Central Police Station.