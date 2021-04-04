Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Queen Elizabeth II's husband dies

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.


Source - BBC

Most Popular In 7 Days