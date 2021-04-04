Cop bashed over girlfriend

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A SENIOR POLICE OFFICER stationed at Bulawayo Central Police Station was left nursing a swollen face after he was allegedly punched several times by his love rival over a girlfriend.A source, who is close to Assistant Inspector Garikai Chitore (44), said on 4 April at around 7pm, Chitore who was driving his Toyota Ipsum picked up his girlfriend Thenjiwe Nyathi (38), who works as a till operator at a local supermarket."He drove her to Pelandaba West suburb where she stays. When they arrived there he got inside the yard and parked. When the unsuspecting Chitore got out of his car to head to the house, a man pitched up and accused him of snatching his girlfriend," said his close friend.The two exchanged harsh words and the situation escalated to a fistfight.Chitore's love rival, only known as Arnold, rained blows on the officer and the officer tried to fight back, but he was slow for the energetic and fast Arnold, said his colleague.Arnold, who was angry that Chitore had invaded his love nest, summoned more power and hit him hard with heavy blows causing him to tumble on the ground, the source said.He bled and within a few minutes his bloodied face got swollen.According to a neighbour, who witnessed the whole dramatic incident, Chitore wailed for forgiveness, while trying to fend off the fists which were raining heavily on him.The neighbour said Thenjiwe fled to a neighbour's house where she sought refuge.Arnold left the scene in a huff, but was later arrested after Chitore reported the matter.Chitore was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital and is still there receiving treatment.Efforts to contact Thenjiwe hit a snag as her mobile number was not reachable.Strenuous efforts to get a comment from Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube were abortive as he was not reachable.