Woman loses hand in foiled armed robbery

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN from Kensington plots on the outskirts of Bulawayo lost her left hand after being shot during a botched armed robbery at her house.Cathrine Chingono was shot on her left hand and thigh and the hand was later amputated.The dreadful incident was heard when the suspected armed robber Dumolwenkosi Tshuma (27), from Gumtree plots, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Racheal Mukanga charged with armed robbery.He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 14 April 2021.The court heard that on 24 March 2021 and at around 11pm, Tshuma in the company of his accomplices, Nkululeko Banda, now deceased and another one only identified as Daniel, went to Chingono's plot armed with a gun.Upon arrival and in a bid to scare the complainant, Tshuma allegedly fired a single shot while they were still outside.They then forced open Chingono's door. While inside the house they found the complainant and her husband, Zenzo Phiri. Tshuma, who was allegedly brandishing the firearm, pointed it at the complainant.While pointing it at her, he demanded cash, but she refused to comply and he shot her left hand and thigh.The complainant's husband reportedly escaped through a window, screaming for help, resulting in the attackers running away.The matter was reported to the police and Chingono was referred to hospital where her hand was amputated.Investigations by the police led to the arrest of the accused person and the recovery of the firearm after his co-accused Banda, who had committed another armed robbery case, was found with it. The accused's fingerprints also matched those found at the scene.Before his death, Banda is said to have confessed to having been in the company of the accused during the commission of the crime.