Prosecutor freed on bail

Law officer Tapiwa Kasema, who is facing allegations of consenting bail to suspected notorious armed robbery Musa Taj Abdul, has been freed on $20 000 bail.Kasema was released this morning by Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna following his fresh freedom bid on changed circumstances.He was also ordered to report once every month at Glen View Police Station in Harare.Kasema was ordered to surrender title deeds to a Glen View house as part of bail conditions.He is being charged with criminal abuse of office.