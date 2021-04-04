Mnangagwa mourns Prince Philip

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has sent his condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died aged 99 today.In a statement this afternoon, the Buckingham Palace announced the Prince's death."His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." President Mnangagwa wrote on his Twitter micro-blogging platform:"My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace."