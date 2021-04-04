Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ingwebu Breweries makes a mistake, appoints Tyra Chikocho

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
COMEDIAN and actor Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) has been appointed as Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador with the company saying they want to penetrate other markets, through her.

Besides Madam Boss, radio personality and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa and model Ben Chest were appointed.

Madam Boss let the cat out of the bag last week to her over 800 000 fans on Facebook expressing her excitement.

"Guys, it's so overwhelming and I'm so excited. Ingwebu Breweries, thank you for believing and trusting the Madam Boss brand to be your brand ambassador and influencer. I really appreciate," said Madam Boss in a video drop.

She promised the company that she would do them proud.

The Bulawayo-based company's managing director, Dumisani Mhlanga said they want to penetrate the Harare market hence Madam Boss, who has close to a million followers on social media, was the perfect tonic.

"We asked ourselves how we'd penetrate the Harare market and sell our Royal Mahewu products there. This is why we chose Madam Boss as she has over 800 000 followers on social media. We followed her and saw that she wasn't a controversial person," said Mhlanga.

To service the southern region, Mhlanga said Ingwebu Breweries has Sikhonjwa and Ben Chest.

"We have our own brand ambassadors for the Bulawayo market such as Sikhonjwa and Ben Chest and our partners, Skyz Metro FM through their DJs Bkay and Manurse. Madam Boss is meant to help us penetrate the Harare market," explained Mhlanga.

He said including Madam Boss was part of their strategy to spread the Ingwebu Breweries products' reach across Zimbabwe.

"We want to grow the brand and don't want our products to be confined to Bulawayo. We want the products to be found in Mutare and other parts of Zimbabwe as well as other countries."

Following news of Madam Boss' appointment, some hailed Ingwebu for its turnaround strategy.

"Ingwebu has changed its marketing strategy. I was so excited to buy Ingwebu at Gutu Mpandawana growth point during Easter holiday," commented one.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet warns of cases of identity theft to defraud customers

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

The constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi & related matters

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Shameless ZANU PF silent on activist sexual assault

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Rapper DMX dies at 50

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Prince Philip

8 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Masarira's warrant of arrest cancelled

8 hrs ago | 881 Views

More Cabinet ministers take up the jab

8 hrs ago | 468 Views

Covid-19 hits Umzingwane school

8 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Prosecutor freed on bail

8 hrs ago | 405 Views

Father and son share woman

8 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Woman loses hand in foiled armed robbery

8 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Soldier bashes wife, destroys pots and plates

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Cop bashed over girlfriend

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

Queen Elizabeth II's husband dies

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

CORONA VIRUS !! Perilous Times have come

10 hrs ago | 1014 Views

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

15 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

15 hrs ago | 4470 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

15 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

15 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

15 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

15 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

15 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

15 hrs ago | 1828 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

15 hrs ago | 531 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

15 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

15 hrs ago | 222 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 817 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

15 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

15 hrs ago | 626 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

15 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

15 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

15 hrs ago | 244 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

16 hrs ago | 599 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

16 hrs ago | 900 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

16 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

16 hrs ago | 677 Views

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

16 hrs ago | 226 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

16 hrs ago | 398 Views

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

16 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

16 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bulawayo's 'hanging tree' accorded National Monument status

16 hrs ago | 784 Views

Haruzivishe represents everything wrong about opposition politics

16 hrs ago | 282 Views

Elderly couple killed over witchcraft allegations

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Woman arrested for stock theft

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

3 Girls College pupils test COVID-19 positive

16 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days