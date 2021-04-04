Latest News Editor's Choice


Shot in arm for Bulilima schools

by Gwizhikiti
1 hr ago | Views
TWO United Kingdom-based locals from Bulilima West have come to the aid of schools in the area by donating thousands of textbooks, bringing relief to pupils who were reportedly sharing textbooks.

Schools in Bulilima have been facing an acute shortage of textbooks, leading to poor results being recorded in the district.

Sikhumbuzo Mlalazi and Hopewell Masola donated textbooks for ECD up to secondary level which were handed over to the constituency's legislator, Dingimuzi Phuti, who is also Information, Communication and Technology deputy minister.

The handover ceremony was held in Plumtree on Wednesday.

Phuti hailed the pair for the generous gift which he said would go a long way in uplifting the standards of education in the constituency which is dogged by a high number of school dropouts.

"We want to commend the gesture by our sons who are in the diaspora for taking their time in sourcing the textbooks for our children," Phuti said.

"This should be emulated by us who hail from this part of the country as that's part of bringing development to our home area. The text books will go a long way in uplifting the standards of education in this area."

Minister of State in Vice-President Chiwenga's office, Evelyn Ndlovu said: "The books will help our school pupils in a long way. Education is the key to development and what we are witnessing here is a worthy cause to improve the livelihoods of the people of Bulilima West through education."

This is not the first time that the pair has given back to the community.

Three years ago, they donated a mini bus to Tokwana High School which was bought in the UK.

Source - newsday

