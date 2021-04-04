Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Schools record 106 COVID-19 cases in one day

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO schools in Matabeleland South have reported 106 cases of COVID-19, reigniting fears that schools remain hotspots and that authorities were not adequately prepared for their reopening.

Sacred Heart Girls High School in Esigodini was closed on Thursday after 51 pupils tested positive to COVID-19.

The Health ministry also reported that 55 pupils at Umzingwane High School tested positive to the virus on the same day.

According to the situational report released by the ministry, Umzingwane High School cases were part of the 68 new cases recorded countrywide on Thursday.

Late last month, seven pupils at Prince Edward High School in Harare tested positive to COVID-19 after undergoing PCR tests at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Government banned pupils in boarding schools from travelling home for the Easter holidays to avoid the potential of spreading coronavirus. It also ordered that lessons be conducted on a rotational basis to enhance social distancing in classes.

Matabeleland South medical director Ruth Chikodzore confirmed that some students tested positive to COVID-19 at Sacred Heart Girls High School.

She said the school has been closed to avoid the spread of cases and the health and education officers were working to strengthen COVID-19 preventive measures at the institution.

"Those who tested positive are in isolation at the school and those who were negative are under quarantine in separate facilities at the school," Chikodzore said.

But a source from the Health ministry yesterday told NewsDay Weekender that tests at Sacred High School were conducted after four students had tested positive to COVID-19.

"We tested 136 students and 51 tested positive. Among the positive cases, two are staff members, while four are day scholars and 45 are boarding students," an Education ministry official, who preferred anonymity, said.

"Among the day scholars who tested positive, two stay at Sacred Heart Primary, one stay at Sacred Heart Secondary and last one stay at Falcon College."

Reports were that the cumulative COVID-19 positive cases at the Roman Catholic Church run-girls high school stood at 55 while staff members that tested negative were vaccinated.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said COVID-19 cases were being reported in schools because authorities were failing to follow the laid out standard operating procedures in curbing the spread of the virus.

He said: "Government banned travelling of boarding pupils for Easter holidays, but some errant school authorities permitted pupils to go out and allowed some parents
to see their children.

"The pupils contracted the virus from outside, resulting in cases developing in schools. That explains why cases are spiking soon after the Easter holidays."

He, however, referred questions on government's plans to curb spread of COVID-19 in schools to the Health ministry.

Chief co-ordinator of the national response to COVID-19, Agnes Mahomva said government was monitoring closely cases of COVID-19 in schools. She said the situation in schools was "under control" could have been worse if the government had not put in place strict preventative measures.

"We are investigating why the schools recorded new cases when there are robust standard operating procedures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19," Mahomva said.

"After investigations, we will analyse the outcomes and try to address the loopholes which might have led to the emergence of new cases in schools. We will advise the nation of the new preventative measures, if there is need."

Reports of COVID-19 in schools come at a time health experts have warned that a deadlier third wave was imminent. Teachers unions opposed the reopening of schools over concerns of government's preparedness to handle COVID-19 cases.

In a recent report, the World Health Organisation said sub-Saharan countries, including Zimbabwe, were already facing the threat of new COVID-19 variants when their health institutions were poorly equipped to handle new variants.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pupils turned away as teachers abscond

1 hr ago | 185 Views

'Recalls hurting service delivery'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Over 200 000 Zimbabwean migrants return after COVID-19 induced job losses

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Shot in arm for Bulilima schools

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Crocodiles wreak havoc in Silobela

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Mr President, nation needs new political, social, economic culture

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo conducts virtual consultations on city master plan

1 hr ago | 33 Views

BCC counting $1 billion loss in potential revenue

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa hails MTB revival

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Police net 25 mshika shika vehicles

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Man invades church, scolds ex-wife and pastor

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Vetting of war collaborators to start soon

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Sewage flows inside houses in Glen View

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'Sanctions won't stop economic turnaround'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ex Victoria High head tries luck in Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mnangagwa entrenches authoritarian rule

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Bulawayo requests for more Covid-19 vaccines

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Parliament warns of aviation disaster in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 504 Views

Withdrawal of Lionel Dyck's mercenaries creates tricky vacuum

6 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mwonzora reported to ZACC over theft of party funds

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimbabwe troops ready for war

7 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Mutsvangwa fights to open Zimbabwe airwaves more

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Manhunt for escaped prisoner

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Civil servants resolve to go on partial strike

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

Ingwebu Breweries makes a mistake, appoints Tyra Chikocho

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

Econet warns of cases of identity theft to defraud customers

10 hrs ago | 408 Views

The constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi & related matters

11 hrs ago | 470 Views

Shameless ZANU PF silent on activist sexual assault

11 hrs ago | 487 Views

Rapper DMX dies at 50

11 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Prince Philip

15 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Masarira's warrant of arrest cancelled

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

More Cabinet ministers take up the jab

15 hrs ago | 494 Views

Covid-19 hits Umzingwane school

15 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Prosecutor freed on bail

15 hrs ago | 442 Views

Father and son share woman

15 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Woman loses hand in foiled armed robbery

15 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Soldier bashes wife, destroys pots and plates

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Cop bashed over girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 647 Views

Queen Elizabeth II's husband dies

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

CORONA VIRUS !! Perilous Times have come

17 hrs ago | 1115 Views

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

22 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

22 hrs ago | 4700 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

22 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

22 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

22 hrs ago | 3035 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

22 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

22 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days