Couple jailed 15 years for rape

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Zvishavane couple, who connived to rape a nineyear-old girl, was yesterday jailed to an effective 15 years after being jointly convicted of rape.

Benson Moyo (26) and wife Tafadzwa Moyo, whose ages were not given in state papers, both from Chipikiri village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane, colluded to rape the complainant, who is a niece of Benson after she was left in their custody.

Gweru regional magistrate Pathekile Msipa convicted the duo after a full trial and sentenced them to 17 years before suspending two years on condition of good behaviour.

The couple, who kept on changing their defence during cross, examination, had denied the charges saying they were not at home when the offence was committed. But Msipa said the two's line of defence was not credible before finding them guilty of the crime.

Source - the standard

