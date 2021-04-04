Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

$6m scandal haunts Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An MDC-T activist on Friday lodged a complaint with the Zimbabwe AntiCorruption Commission (Zacc) accusing the party's leader Douglas Mwonzora of stealing over $6 million from the opposition party's coffers.

Patson Murimoga, a former Mwonzora ally, accuses the MDC-T leader of conniving with the party's finance director Toddy Mapingire to loot the money, which they allegedly used to buy foreign currency on the parallel market.

In December last year, Murimoga made an initial police report t under RRB /2236/12/2020 on the eve of the discredited Supreme Court-ordered party extraordinary congress, which propelled Mwonzora to the helm of the party.

However, police are still to charge Mwonzora over the matter.

In his Zacc complaint seen by this publication, Murimoga said police appeared reluctant to act on the matter despite him writing to the Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, where he raised concern over lack of action by the law enforcement agency.

"The case was reported on December 26, 2020, CASERB# 2236/12/2020," Murimoga wrote."Several members of the MDC-T standing committee have deposed affidavits with the ZRP attesting to the theft and laundering of funds.

"The ZRP has conducted its own investigations and evidence exists in support of both theft and illegal exchange of foreign currency on the black market.

"The persons, who participated in the illegal exchange of foreign currency are known to the police.

"There are recorded statements from some members of the MDC-T standing committee attesting to the theft and money laundering.

"That the laundering was in total contravention of the country's Foreign Exchange Act and the prevailing official exchange rate, which was US$1:83RTGS as established by the auction market."

He said the MDC-T standing committee violated the government policy on the use of foreign currency in local transaction.

"That the funds from the Political Parties Finance Act are public funds that should not and can't be laundered on the black market in total contravention of the country's monetary and fiscal policies," he said.

Murimoga wants Zacc to investigate why police have not arrested Mwonzora for the theft of funds despite overwhelming evidence.

"Arrest and depose all MDC-T standing committee members for their complicity in money laundering stemming from inability to report the theft and laundering of party funds," he added.

"Take up the issue as a matter of urgency in light of police inaction and the soon-to-be-disbursed $29 million as gazetted by the government".

In his letter to Nyathi dated February 3 this year, the MDC-T activist said there was enough evidence for the police to arrest Mwonzora.

"I strongly believe it is in the best interest of justice that Douglas Mwonzora, Todd Mapingire and others be arrested just like any other citizens will if they are accused of a similar crime," Murimoga wrote.

"Justice is blind and should be dispensed without fear or favour.'

Mwonzora's stranglehold on the opposition party has come under constant test after his protagonists including his deputy, Thokozani Khupe put pressure on him over the missing funds.

Last month, Khupe made a statement to the police on the alleged raiding of the from party's coffers ahead of its disputed extraordinary congress.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Yes, a man can die better than these men

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Sanctions now behind us,' says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Why MDC-T supported Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zapu to 'recall' Zanu-PF ministers

3 hrs ago | 777 Views

MDC Alliance youths defiant

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Couple jailed 15 years for rape

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwean man remains missing after Mozambique's Palma terrorist attack

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe banks shut doors on 99-year farm leases

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Hit-and-run driver nabbed

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Monarchy: The cornerstone of African existence

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Third wave feared

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Milk shortages hit Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Darikwa's Wigan boost survival hopes

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Prince tops goal charts in Tanzania

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo council seek powers to borrow $4 billion

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Crocodile farmer' harasses wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Woman gang raped

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mthwakazi leader Moyo resurfaces

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Leopard terrorises Insiza

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Clubs progress delights PSL

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

RioZim gold output falls 27%

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Bulawayo pampers Mayor with double storey mansion

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Lumpy skin ravages Matabeleland livestock

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Armed robbers in daylight raid

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

No gatherings on Independence day, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Teen mum throws baby into croc-infested river

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda daughter, Dr Sindi van Zyl dies in hospital

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

Bosso to restart training

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Another meeting over civil servants salaries

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Eight meter-readers available for entire city

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Improve mobile phone network connectivity, says Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bulawayo has 50 sewer bursts per day

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Former MP's family narrates armed robbery ordeal

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Galloway confident of Warriors call

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Teachers warned over forced extra lessons

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

If you sow mischief, you harvest grief

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Katsande unfazed by Chiefs exit talk

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chiwenga orders construction of Lupane Prov Hospital

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man dies after consuming too much alcohol

11 hrs ago | 922 Views

REDISTRIBUTION: MDC-T in dramatic U-turn…As Zanu PF vows to create 1 million jobs

14 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Sexually transmitted leadership will not take us anywhere: flouting democratic values

17 hrs ago | 1088 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days