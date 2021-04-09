Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A POLICE crackdown on drug peddlers and syndicates has so far netted 143 drug dealers with their bases being destroyed in raids that are being carried out in Harare and Chitungwiza.

This comes as The Herald last week revealed, after investigations, that some police officers could be offering protection to drug dealers whose illicit dealings have affected the country, particularly the youths.

So far police have raided areas like Mbare, Chitungwiza, Mabvuku, Epworth, Dzivarasekwa, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Southview and Highfield which are festooned with drug peddlers, who range from pushers to the suppliers, with links to international drug trafficking rings.

In raids that were carried over the weekend, police busted drug havens where they recovered drugs such as marijuana, ganja cakes and a prohibited cough syrup called BronCleer (bronco).

They also found the dealers selling illicit brews such as "musombodhiya" and illegal aphrodisiacs such as Oto and Blue Diamond pills as well as skin lightening creams such as Diproson. Hard drugs such as cocaine and Crystal Methamphetamine commonly known as "mutoriro", "dombo" or "guka" were also found at the raided bases.

In an interview yesterday national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said law enforcement agents are stepping up the fight against drugs in the country.

"The raids have so far netted 143 drug dealers from areas such as Chitungwiza, Epworth, Mabvuku and Mbare. Besides arresting the peddlers, we are also hunting for the kingpins. There is obviously a syndicate of local and foreign players in this chain," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

According to Asst Comm Nyathi, police recovered Crystal Methamphetamine and Ephedrine drugs from Privilege Munetsi, Oto Pills from Anastasia Murudzirwa (52), and Blue Diamond pills from Marjory Moyo.

One Portia Chekuenda was caught with 46 grams of crystal methamphetamine, while the house of Faith Sithole (40) in Mbare was also raided and 7 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine was discovered along with two, 8kgs of cocaine.

Containers of illicit drugs and blankets were also burnt to ashes as youths from the neighbourhood used the structure as their drugs base. As of now, Asst Nyathi said, some of the cases are before the courts while more peddlers will be brought to face the full wrath of the law after thorough investigations.

"There is serious drug abuse in the country and this requires the involvement of all stakeholders in order to bring sanity in the country. The public should come forward with names of these people who are destroying the social and moral fabric of our society," he said.

When The Herald news crew visited Harare's New Mabvuku suburb residents close to one "drug base" known as 'GaBoss' that was raided on Saturday, bemoaned the moral decadence that has been spawned by drug peddlers leading some teenagers to drop out of school.

"They even recruit some of the children to do their dirty business so that they can remain in the shadows," said one parent who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals from the drug syndicates who have deep pockets.

Mr Toto Makomo (not his real name) said his 16-year-old boy is now mentally disturbed, something that forced him to drop out of school.

"Our lives are now in danger because of his violent nature. We are now forced to lock him inside the room to safeguard others from being attacked," he said.    

In most suburbs, criminal dealers sell dangerous drugs to adults and children in broad day light, often not taking precautions to avoid notice, seemingly enjoying protection from some rogue cops. Some of drug dealers now own buses and immovable properties from the dirty but lucrative business.

The CID Drugs and Narcotics section recently embarked on an operation to curb drug abuse code-named "No to drug and substance abuse" and a number of suspects were rounded up.

According to the police, the illicit drugs in circulation in the country are classified into the following categories: depressants, stimulants and hallucinogens, narcotics, skin lighteners, body enlargement products and sex enhancers.

Cocaine and mbanje are the drugs of choice in leafier suburbs, while in high density suburbs anything is fair game.

Police are running drug abuse awareness campaigns countrywide with a view to save the masses from the devastating effects of the dangerous substances.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Residents must resist road levy

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Musona dreams big

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Caps United make new signing

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

2 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

15 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

18 hrs ago | 990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days